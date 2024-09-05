Kenya: Historic Moment As Igembe North Residents Receive 32,000 Title Deeds After Decades of Waiting

Mutuati — Residents of Igembe North in Meru County today marked a historic occasion as more than 32,000 title deeds were distributed, ending a decades-long wait for land ownership documents.

The residents, who have been seeking the deeds since the 1970s, gathered at KK Baithai Primary School for the ceremony presided over by Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation, Alice Wahome, alongside Principal Secretary for Lands, Generali Nixon Korir.

The title deeds were issued to beneficiaries from the areas of Amwathi Mutuati I 'A', Antuambui II, Naathu B, Amungeti B, Amwathi Mutuati II 'C', and Lower Athiru Gaiti. In addition to the 32,000 titles distributed in Igembe North, CS Wahome proceeded to Igembe South, where another 5,000 title deeds were handed out at Tumutumu Market.

"I promised the President that I would be on the ground to serve the people," CS Wahome said, announcing plans to establish a new land registry in the region to enhance services. She also pledged to work with local leaders to organize a land clinic aimed at resolving title deed issues in the area.

Looking ahead, the CS revealed plans to issue 7,000 more titles next week in Tharaka Nithi County. "We have 100,000 titles ready for distribution across the country, with another 100,000 in the pipeline," she added.

PS Korir emphasized the Ministry's commitment to surpassing targets for issuing title deeds as directed by President William Ruto. "As a government, we promise to deliver on all our commitments. Some will be fulfilled today, others tomorrow, but we are committed to seeing this through," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Both officials also promised to rectify thousands of titles that had been erroneously issued in previous years. PS Korir acknowledged ongoing complaints about the Maua Land Registry and assured residents that the situation would be addressed.

Local leaders, including Igembe North MP Julius Taitumu, Igembe South MP John Paul, Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri, and Meru Women Representative Kailemia Karambu, accompanied the CS and PS at the event.

MP Rindikiri noted that many Meru residents had been waiting for title deeds for decades and expressed gratitude to the government for responding to their long-standing pleas. "The Government of President William Ruto is listening to us, and that's why we are finally receiving the title deeds we've been begging for since independence," he said.

He called for patience as the Kenya Kwanza Government works to correct the mistakes of previous administrations and deliver on its promises to the people of Kenya.