Rwanda: 2024 Focac Summit - Kagame's Statement At High-Level Meeting On State Governance

I would like to express our appreciation to President Xi Jinping for hosting us once again in Beijing and for being a steadfast champion of stronger China-Africa relations. Allow me to also extend my sincere congratulations to China on the forthcoming 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

For over seven decades, the Chinese people have worked together to transform their nation, bringing it to the helm of the global economy.

Effective state governance is, without doubt, a central component of this achievement. However, to be effective, state governance must be based on the values and expectations of citizens. It cannot be imposed from outside.

The Chinese experience in poverty alleviation, development, and technology adoption offers many lessons for accelerating our modernization efforts.

Throughout, China has demonstrated a strong desire for shared development with other nations, based on mutual respect and common interests.

This cooperative approach has allowed the relationship between Africa and China to flourish, including infrastructure development, scientific innovation, and peace and security on the continent.

The Belt and Road Initiative, launched in 2013, has been a transformative force on a global scale, impacting not only China but the entire world, including Rwanda.

As we delve into the substance of today's theme, allow me to share two lessons Rwanda has learned in its post-genocide reconstruction.

First, there is no one-size-fits-all approach to governance. Each country must chart its own path that aligns with its unique context, history, and aspirations.

In the aftermath of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Rwandans had to rethink and reconstruct our country's economic, social, and political foundations, relying on homegrown solutions to address our challenges.

We have implemented policies for national unity and development, supported by robust institutions and efficient public administration. We have also focused on economic diversification, particularly on technology, tourism, and manufacturing, alongside favourable investment conditions. Decentralizing power has empowered our local governments, enhanced service delivery, and increased citizen participation.

Second, this journey of self-reliance has in fact allowed many productive partnerships to flourish between Rwanda and friendly nations, notably China, as well as many African countries.

We are grateful for this steadfast support and collaboration, which manifests in many forms, including resource sharing, market access, and knowledge transfer.

As new challenges and opportunities emerge on the global front, we are confident that the partnership between Africa and China will only continue to grow stronger.

Since the establishment of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, we have made significant gains in trade, industrial cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges, demonstrating the vitality of South- South cooperation.

Africa stands ready to build on this prevailing momentum, in particular through participation in the three Global Initiatives on Development, Security, and Civilization proposed by President Xi Jinping.

However, to do so, we must remain mindful of the importance of effective state governance, and support each other to do the right things for our people.

I thank you for your kind attention.