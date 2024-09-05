Botswana: Smart Applications to Expand to Botswana

5 September 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — Biometric tech company Smart Applications International plans to expand into Botswana to capture a larger market share in the southern African country.

William Techera, the firm's marketing manager, stated that this expansion aims to foster innovation across the continent.

"We believe that by investing in these young entrepreneurs, we are not only supporting their individual aspirations but also contributing to the overall development of the African continent," said Techera at the recently concluded Africa Kidpreneur Summit 2024 in Gaborone.

The summit provided a platform for aspiring young entrepreneurs to connect, learn, and showcase their innovative ideas.

Smart's involvement featured interactive workshops, mentorship sessions, and product demonstrations.

Additionally, the company's experts shared valuable insights into the latest technological trends and their applications in the healthcare industry.

"By empowering young minds and providing them with the tools and resources they need to succeed, Smart is making a significant contribution to the continent's economic growth and development," added Techera.

