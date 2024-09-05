Rwanda: Kigali Mayor Urges Taxi-Moto Riders to Help Keep City Clean

Taxi — Moto riders in the City of Kigali were on Wednesday, September 4, urged to enhance personal hygiene and maintain the city's cleanliness by adhering to the city's sanitation regulations. This call was made during a meeting held at Pele Stadium in Nyamirambo.

The meeting organized by Rwanda National Police was a follow-up to a previous meeting held in March to evaluate the effectiveness of ongoing road safety campaigns.

Samuel Dusengiyumva, the Mayor of the City of Kigali, underscored the crucial role of taxi-moto operators in the city's transformation and hhighlighted the need to address the improper disposal of plastic bottles.

He urged operators to actively participate in keeping the city clean by properly disposing water bottles in designed areas, and encouraged them to take an extra step by picking up any discarded bottles they come across on the streets. He highlighted the importance of collective efforts in maintaining Kigali's cleanliness and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility.

"Motorists are among the main contributers to this problem, as was observed, especially the energy drinks and water bottles. But you also have the ability to help solve it by disposing of waste properly and even picking up the ones seen on the streets," said Dusengiyumva.

The Mayor announced plans to establish five more motorbike parking areas within next year to address ongoing parking challenges in Kigali.

Help prevent spread of Mpox

In light of the ongoing Mpox epidemic and the approaching rainy season, Dusengiyumva highlighted the need for personal and motor cleanliness.

"Every Kigali motorist is supposed to maintain a neat and presentable appearance by wearing clean jackets, trousers, shirts, and keeping their bikes well-maintained, especially as we approach the rainy season. No motorist is supposed to appear in torn or worn-out clothing. And we advise you to carry sanitizers and promote good hygiene practices among passengers to help prevent the spread of Mpox," said Dusengiyumva.

In a bid to promote environmental sustainability, Dusengiyumva introduced the 'Igiti cyanjye motari' project, which involves motorbike operators planting trees on Gashyata hill, an area susceptible to erosion.

"This initiative aims to combat environmental degradation and it will involve 3,000,000 trees and showcases the role of motorbike operators in community development," he said.

The Rwanda National Police Commissioner for Public Relations and Media, Boniface Rutikanga, reminded motorists that it is illegal to transport passengers with oversized loads that may pose a danger to the passenger and other road users.

"It is prohibited to carry a passenger with a load that poses a danger to both them and motorists. Some passengers appear uncomfortable because there is no designated space for large loads on motorbikes. Only small and light items that the passenger can safely manage are allowed. When a motorist is forced to hold the load themselves instead of focusing on riding, it becomes a serious safety issue and it is not permitted," he said.

Insurance costs increased

During the meeting, Justice Kaberuka, a commercial taxi-moto rider, voiced concerns over the state of taxi-moto cooperatives and the challenges faced following the government-led reorganization efforts.

Kaberuka noted that despite expectations for improved management and job stability after eliminating disorganized cooperatives, new issues emerged. The issues, he said, include rising insurance costs and limited insurance options.

"Two years ago, we discussed our issues, particularly the disorganization in our cooperatives. Even though the cooperatives were removed to enhance our work conditions, things have actually worsened. Insurance costs have increased to Rwf250,000, and we now only have one insurance company (Radiant)," Kaberuka stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also expressed dissatisfaction with the creation of five new cooperatives in Kigali, noting that both registered and unregistered operators are still working together, questioning the benefits of the recent changes.

Patrice Mugenzi, the Director General of the Rwanda Cooperative Agency (RCA), addressed the progress of the taxi-moto cooperatives, emphasizing that cooperative development is essential for the growth of motorbike operators.

He said: "The government's policy is to work through cooperatives, with leadership that truly represents the members. Effective leadership can address and resolve issues within cooperatives. If there are registered and non-registered members in your cooperatives, it's crucial to report the non-registered ones to prevent conflicts.

"Trust your leaders and communicate your problems to them. The increase in insurance costs is partly due to accidents, reducing accidents might lead to lower costs."