Mauritius: President Roopun Remits Certificates to New Graduates of Polytechnics Mauritius

A cohort of 150 graduates of Polytechnics Mauritius received their diplomas and certificates in the IT Cluster, Sports and Leisure Management, yesterday, in the presence of the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, during a graduation ceremony held at the Trianon Convention Centre.

The Chairperson of Polytechnics Mauritius, Professor Teeshan Bahorun; Chief Executive Officer of Polytechnics Mauritius, Mr Yamal Matabadul; and other eminent personalities were present.

In his message on the occasion, President Roopun congratulated the new graduates and their family for their hard work, dedication, and perseverance adding that this achievement marks a significant milestone in their academic and professional journey.

Polytechnics Mauritius, he stated, has been at the forefront of providing high-quality courses and training since 2017 while remaining consistently aligned with the evolving needs of the economy and the society. He pointed out that some 1,200 graduates have already completed various programmes and have fully integrated the skilled workforce thus driving the Mauritian economy.

This underscores the crucial role and relevance of Polytechnics Mauritius in preparing our youth for a rapidly evolving job market and equipping them with the necessary skills to meet the demands of key sectors of our economy, he added. Polytechnics Mauritius, he mentioned, recently launched a new faculty specialising in Business, Financial Services, and Entrepreneurship to help address the growing demand for qualified professionals in finance, accounting, and financial management.

The country, he observed, has continuously upgraded the skills of its workforce and ensured that every talent is effectively and efficiently used. "You are stepping to serve in different industries that are vital to the growth and prosperity of Mauritius. You will be called upon to share your expertise and contribute to our country's ambition to graduate from a middle-income to a high-income nation", he said.

President Roopun indicated that technical workers and specialised professionals are key players for Mauritius to embrace new technologies. He commended the private sector for their partnership with Polytechnics Mauritius, opening up education and opportunities to young Mauritians.