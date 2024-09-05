Rwanda: Explore Six Premier Scholarships, Grants for Rwandan Students, Innovators

September is here, and beyond the usual back-to-school buzz, those in academia are launching applications for various programs. With rising costs on everyone's minds, The New Times returns with a carefully curated list of opportunities for Rwandan youth.

Whether you're aiming for a scholarship or seeking funds to kickstart that project you've been dreaming of, there's something here for you.

Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program at the University of British Columbia

The University of British Columbia (UBC) has announced its ongoing partnership with the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program (MCFSP) for the 2024/25 academic year. If you've completed a Bachelor's degree, don't already hold a Master's, are 35 years old or younger (born in 1989 or later), and are a citizen or refugee from a Sub-Saharan African country, this could be your chance to advance your education.

The program offers scholarships for various Master's degrees, including Food and Resource Economics, Food Science, Land and Water Systems, Sustainable Forest Management, International Forestry, Geomatics for Environmental Management, and Data Science.

What the scholarship covers: Tuition and books, flights and immigration support, room and board, living stipends, health insurance, career services and support, access to a global Mastercard Foundation alumni network, and a Social Entrepreneurship Fund for scholars who are enterprising and wish to start a venture on the continent.

Submissions are open until October 31. For more details and to apply, visit the UBC website.

2025-2026 Chevening Scholarships

The Chevening Scholarships, funded by the UK Government's Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office and various partner organizations, provide an exceptional opportunity for international students. These fully funded awards are available for a one-year master's degree course at a UK institution.

Chevening Scholars are chosen for their potential to drive positive change and contribute to their communities. Awardees benefit from comprehensive support including full tuition coverage, access to world-class education, exclusive networking events, and the chance to immerse themselves in the rich cultural tapestry of the UK. This scholarship could be your gateway if you're passionate about making a difference and shaping a better future.

Applications are open until November 5. For more details and to apply, click here.

2022-2025 Singapore-African Partnership Package (SAPP)

The Singapore Government, under the Singapore-African Partnership Package, offers a scholarship designed to support senior African officials. This scholarship covers tuition fees, a monthly stipend, return airfare, student housing, and insurance. The program focuses on key areas such as climate change, sustainability, digitalization, and smart cities, with courses tailored to address these priority issues.

To be considered, candidates must be senior officials from African countries. For the official timeline and application details, click here.

Jasiri Talent Investor

Are you an aspiring entrepreneur from Ethiopia, Kenya, or Rwanda, residing in your home country or the diaspora? If you're ready to commit to full-time entrepreneurship, willing to spend three months in Rwanda for an intensive residential program, and possess the skills and experience to identify and capitalize on sector opportunities, consider applying for the Jasiri Talent Investor Cohort 7.

Selected participants will engage in key activities such as team formation, customer discovery, and validation during their time in Kigali. The program covers flight or transportation costs to Kigali and offers a monthly stipend of Rwf317,145, Kes39,463, or ETB 14,130.

During the Venture Creation phase, participants will receive additional support, including flight and transportation from Kigali to Nairobi or Ethiopia, and a monthly stipend of Rwf1.2 million, Kes157,853, or ETB 56,521.

Applications are open until October 17. Click here to apply.

Changemakers for the Planet

Are you a young innovator aged 18-35 passionate about addressing climate change, biodiversity loss, and environmental pollution? The Changemakers for the Planet program is seeking individuals who are making an impact in these areas.

This program welcomes applications from social entrepreneurs, innovators, activists, and civil society leaders actively working to tackle global environmental challenges. Changemakers for the Planet is looking for participants from the United States, Canada, or Sub-Saharan Africa.

Participants will have the opportunity to join 20-25 innovators for a 5-day intensive summit in either Nigeria or Canada, where they will engage in networking, learning, and collaboration. The program also includes tailored capacity-building sessions, providing access to ecosystem leaders, coaches, and fundraising experts.

Additionally, participants can benefit from collaborative funding for their projects and gain lifelong membership in the ChangemakerXchange network, connecting with over 1,000 changemakers from 130 countries.

The application deadline is September 16 at midday CET. Click here to apply.

Global Youth Fellows 2024-2025 Cohort

The NGO Committee on the Status of Women, New York Youth Leaders & Young Professionals is launching the second cohort of the Global Youth Fellows program. This initiative aims to strengthen a global community of youth advocates for gender equality by highlighting the work of 15 young activists.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Youth Leaders and Young Professionals (YLYPs) community is focused on advancing global gender equality and engaging with UN processes, especially the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW). The program empowers youth to participate in global conversations on women's and girls' rights and expand their professional networks.

This year's CSW will mark 30 years since the 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. The program will focus on the Platform's 12 critical areas and its human rights framework, addressing the needs of women and girls, including gender-expansive individuals.

Selected fellows will receive a $1,000 award for their organizations, along with benefits such as media coverage, participation in a youth preparation series, and involvement in advocacy efforts by NGO CSW/NY and its partners.

Apply by Monday, September 9. Click here to submit your application.

Maximize these opportunities by either applying yourself or sharing them with potential candidates. Stay updated on the latest opportunities throughout Rwanda by visiting The New Times' Jobs and Tender profile, the largest job market in the country, and follow our social media platforms for daily postings.