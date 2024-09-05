Mauritius Tamil Cultural Centre Trust - PM Jugnauth Joins Gathering Held to Honour the Elderly Community

GIS: 05 September 2024: Our Government has unleashed an unprecedented wave of development across the country, rolled out unprecedented measures to uplift the quality of life of all citizens alike and improved services in key sectors.

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this statement this morning, as he graced a gathering organised by the Mauritius Tamil Cultural Centre Trust (MTCCT), to honour the elderly members of the Tamil community. The event was held at the Tamil League in Réduit, during which a Special Commemorative Cover on the Tamil Cultural heritage, issued by the Mauritius Post Ltd, was also launched.

Eminent personalities including the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun; the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy; the Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck; Member of Parliament, Mr Yogida Sawmynaden, and Lady Sarojini Jugnauth, were also present on the occasion.

In his address, PM Jugnauth underlined that the ambition behind all these Governmental measures is to consolidate the socioeconomic landscape of Mauritius for future generations to take pride of the legacy and rich heritage left behind to them, so that they are able to further thrive.

Speaking about the symbolic importance of the gathering held for the elderlies, the Prime Minister emphasised that his Government shares the same goal of honouring all the elderly members of the country. He stated that Government recognises the significant contribution made by them to the socioeconomic progress of the country as well as in forging the community.

Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth moreover reiterated his resolve to now cater for the wellbeing of the elderly community, renewing his continued support to ensure that they live in dignity, comfort and the best conditions possible. The latest Governmental measure to increase the Basic Retirement Pension, is a testament to our aim of catering for the welfare of our elderly population, he added.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Jugnauth dwelt on the rich cultural and religious legacy of the Tamil Community in Mauritius, which he emphasised, adds to the diversity of the multicultural heritage of the country.

He thus pointed out that his aim is also to work for the promotion of the country's diverse ethnic languages, cultures, values, and traditions, and ensure that the social fabric of the country is cemented in peace, brotherhood and respect. Our country should stand as a role model of national unity and peaceful coexistence, he stressed.

On this score, he recalled that the Government has recently remitted Lease Agreements for plots of land whereby the headquarters of the MTCCT, the Hindi Speaking Union, and the Urdu Speaking Union, will be built by Government with the aim of promoting the culture and religion of these ethnic groups.