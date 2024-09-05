Rwanda: 2024 Focac Summit - Kagame Says Effective State Governance Can't Be Imposed From Outside

President Paul Kagame hailed the Chinese government, on Thursday, September 5, for being "a steadfast" champion of stronger China-Africa relations, particularly reflecting on significant gains in trade, industrial cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges.

Kagame made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 2024 China-Africa summit, during a high-level session on state governance.

For over seven decades, President Kagame said that the Chinese people have worked together to transform their nation, bringing it to the helm of the global economy.

"Effective state governance is, without doubt, a central component of this achievement."

However, to be effective, he added, state governance must be based on the values and expectations of citizens.

"It cannot be imposed from outside."

Kagame is in Beijing for the 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit, under the theme "Joining Hands to Advance Modernisation and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future".

The Summit serves as a platform for exchange and cooperation between China and African countries that have diplomatic relations with China.

According to Kagame, the Chinese experience in poverty alleviation, development, and technology adoption offers many lessons for accelerating our modernization efforts.

He pointed out that China has demonstrated a strong desire for shared development with other nations, based on mutual respect and common interests.

"This cooperative approach has allowed the relationship between Africa and China to flourish, including infrastructure development, scientific innovation, and peace and security on the continent."

For instance, Kagame pointed out that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), launched in 2013, has been a transformative force on a global scale, impacting not only China but the entire world, including Rwanda.

Since its inception, the Chinese government says that BRI has opened up new space for trade and investment, and produced a larger platform for closer ties among countries.

Lessons drawn from post-genocide Rwanda

President Kagame said that among the lessons Rwanda has learned in its post-genocide reconstruction is the fact that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to governance. He argued that each country must chart its path that aligns with its unique context, history, and aspirations.

In the aftermath of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Kagame pointed out, Rwandans had to rethink and reconstruct the country's economic, social, and political foundations, relying on homegrown solutions to address its challenges.

"We have implemented policies for national unity and development, supported by robust institutions and efficient public administration. We have also focused on economic diversification, particularly on technology, tourism, and manufacturing, alongside favourable investment conditions."

"Decentralizing power has empowered our local governments, enhanced service delivery, and increased citizen participation," he added.

Equally important, Kagame said that the journey of self-reliance has allowed many productive partnerships to flourish between Rwanda and friendly nations, notably China, as well as many African countries.

China remains Africa's largest trading partner. Last year, the trade volume reached a record $282.1 billion, growing from $261 billion in 2022. The development is reflected in countries like Rwanda whose exports to China rose by more than 87 percent to a record high of $131 million (approximately Rwf 168 billion) in 2023, compared to 2022, thanks in large part to imports like coffee, tea, and dried chili.

"We are grateful for this steadfast support and collaboration, which manifests in many forms, including resource sharing, market access, and knowledge transfer."

"As new challenges and opportunities emerge on the global front, we are confident that the partnership between Africa and China will only continue to grow stronger."

The Head of State maintained that Africa stands ready to build on this prevailing momentum, particularly through participation in the three global initiatives on development, security, and civilization proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"However, to do so, we must remain mindful of the importance of effective state governance, and support each other to do the right things for our people."