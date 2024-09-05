Central African Republic: Appointment of Bishop of Kaga-Bandoro

5 September 2024
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Vatican City — The Holy Father has appointed the Reverend Victor Hugo Castillo Matarrita, M.C.C.J., until now provincial of the Comboni Missionaries in Central Africa, as bishop of Kaga-Bandoro, Central African Republic.

Msgr. Victor Hugo Castillo Matarrita, M.C.C.J., was born on 19 March 1963 in Mansión, in the diocese of Tiarán in Costa Rica. He entered the Congregation of the Comboni Missionaries of the Heart of Jesus, and gave his religious vows on 27 September 1991 in Paris, where he also carried out his philosophical and theological studies.

He was ordained a priest on 8 August 1992 in Costa Rica.

He has held the following offices: missionary in Central Africa and parish priest in Grimari (1993-1998), formator and local superior in the Postulate of the Comboni Missionaries in Bangui (1998-2001), provincial delegate and president of the Conference of Major Superiors in Central Africa (2002-2007), formator of postulants in San José and counsellor of the Central American delegation (2008-2009), provincial superior for Central America (2013-2020) and chargé for Comboni student priests in Rome (2020-2022). Since 1 January 2023 he has served as provincial superior of the Comboni Missionaries in Central Africa.

Read the original article on Agenzia Fides.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Fides News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.