Somalia and Serbia Forge Aviation Training Partnership

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Ambassador to Serbia, Mohamed Abdullahi Ahmed, visited Linx Aviation Pilot School in Belgrade on Tuesday, marking a significant step in enhancing aviation training for Somali youth. This visit underscores a growing international collaboration in aviation education.

During his visit, Ambassador Ahmed met with Captain Mladen Petković, owner of Linx Aviation School ATO, to discuss a partnership aimed at providing specialized training for Somali pilots. This initiative is set to open new opportunities for young Somalis in the aviation sector.

Linx Aviation Pilot School, renowned for its comprehensive training programs, will collaborate with Somali institutions to offer valuable educational opportunities. The partnership aims to equip Somali youth with essential skills for successful careers in aviation.

Ambassador Ahmed emphasized the importance of this partnership for creating brighter futures for Somali youth, expressing confidence that it will provide the knowledge and experience needed to achieve long-term career goals in aviation. "This partnership is part of a broader effort to expand educational and professional opportunities for Somali youth, offering top resources and training," Ahmed said.

Captain Petković expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, highlighting Linx Aviation School's commitment to supporting international students and fostering global cooperation. The school will offer tailored training programs, including flight training, aviation management, and technical support.

The agreement includes comprehensive support for Somali students, from enrollment assistance to academic guidance and career development services. The goal is to help these students achieve their career aspirations and make a meaningful impact in the aviation industry.

The partnership between the Somali government and Linx Aviation Pilot School represents a major milestone in advancing aviation training for Somali youth. It promises to open new career opportunities and strengthen ties between Somalia and Serbia in education and professional development.