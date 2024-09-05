Ethiopia Green Legacy Initiative Significantly Cutting Global Greenhouse Gas Emission

Climate change is an imminent threat of our planet at this time. It is creating profound shifts in our environment, affecting every aspect of our live. One of the most pressing consequences of this global phenomenon is its impacts on food security worldwide. Dozens of millions are at risk of hunger due to disruptions in the security of food and water caused by rising temperatures, changing patterns of precipitation, and an increase in the frequency of extreme weather events.

Arable land is becoming desert, crops are not producing enough, and pure freshwater sources are being poisoned or running out. The ensuing humanitarian emergencies may surpass even the most extensive armed battles in terms of the amount of suffering they cause.

Deadly infectious diseases are emerging and spreading more widely as a result of climate change. Additionally, it causes mass displacement brought on by climate disasters, which is already making it more difficult for countries to offer humanitarian relief. It also raises the possibility of armed conflict over scarce resources and heightens geopolitical tensions.

The possibility of a collapse of society is increased by the systemic character of these issues, as numerous. Due to these problems are systemic in nature, there is a chance that civilization could collapse when the many interconnected systems that support human societies experience previously unheard-of strain.

With its revolutionary initiative, Ethiopia has become a ray of hope amidst the urgent environmental concerns facing the entire world. This Initiative establishes a deep awareness of the complex relationship between the welfare of the people of the country and a robust, healthy ecosystem.

Ethiopia, a nation rich in agricultural history, has had to deal with the fallout from unsustainable farming methods, fast population increase, and unrelenting resource exploitation. As a result, the amount of forest cover, soil fertility, and general environmental resilience have all steadily decreased.

Ethiopia's significant issues with deforestation and environmental deterioration are what inspired the beginning of the Green Legacy Initiative. The nation has lost a large amount of its natural forest cover over the previous few decades as a result of unsustainable timber resource harvesting, animal grazing, and agricultural growth. Ethiopia's biodiversity, soil fertility, water supplies, and climate have all suffered greatly as a result.

Ethiopia's Forestry Development, Director General, Kebede Yimam, highlighted the transformative impact of the Green legacy Program, emphasizing that it extends far beyond merely increasing agricultural production. The initiative has not only enhanced productivity within Ethiopia but has also provided significant economic benefits to the East African region as well the globe.

He mentioned that land degradation has long posed a challenge for Ethiopia, but the Green legacy initiative, now in its fifth year, is addressing this issue head-on. By focusing on reforestation and sustainable land management, the program is mitigating the effects of climate change while simultaneously creating job opportunities for citizens. He noted that the initiative has the potential to deliver an economically prosperous Ethiopia to future generations.

Over the past five years, approximately 32.5 billion saplings have been planted as part of the Green legacy Program. This extensive reforestation effort has led to the restoration of previously dried-up rivers and has contributed to increased tax revenues and industrial expansion. Through creating employment opportunities for the unemployed, the program is not only enhancing the livelihoods of many Ethiopians but also positively impacting neighboring countries economically.

The GLI offers a wide range of services that are essential for food production, animal feed, soil and water protection, and urban beautification. He emphasized the intrinsic connection between humans and ecosystems, stating that the health of one directly affects the other. The seedlings cultivated through this initiative are also being utilized for construction, woodworking, and food production, thereby boosting income for local producers.

He stated that the results of the Green legacy Program are evident. Ethiopia's forest cover has risen significantly, from 17.2% to 23.6%. This increase is crucial in combating climate change, a pressing global issue that affects all nations.

He pointed out that Ethiopia currently produces 2.8 billion tons of carbon while absorbing 10.2 billion tons of carbon dioxide. By enhancing forest cover, the country is taking meaningful steps to reduce its carbon footprint and contribute to global climate solutions.

In his part, senior researcher and soil science professor, Yihenew GebreSelassie stated the remarkable contribution of Ethiopia's forest cover which has increased the country's carbon dioxide absorption capacity significantly.

According to him, the forest cover of the country which stood at only 3% in the 1980s has risen to 23.9% in 2024 (in about 4 decades) , leading to an increase in carbon dioxide absorption capacity by 790%. He noted that since the past five years of the Green legacy initiative impact, this capacity has seen substantial improvement.

As to the Professor, forests play a vital role in climate regulation through carbon dioxide absorption as, on average, a single tree can absorb up to 25 kg of CO2 per year.

He also highlighted that greenhouse gases--including methane, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen oxides--pose significant environmental challenges. The current data indicates that Ethiopia's forest cover has indeed reached 23.9% (in 2024). However, he stressed that merely planting seedlings is not sufficient; ongoing care and maintenance are crucial for their survival and effectiveness.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ethiopian government is dedicated to the sustainable development and protection of natural resources. He remarked that the culture of planting and nurturing saplings has become ingrained in society, reflecting a collective commitment to environmental stewardship. This cultural shift is vital for the long-term success of the initiative.

As the program continues to evolve, Kebede asserted that it is essential to strengthen its efforts to ensure the ongoing multifaceted benefits it brings to the country and its neighbors. Through fostering a culture of environmental awareness and sustainability, Ethiopia can pave the way for a greener, more prosperous future for generations to come.

He mentioned that the Green Legacy program as an excellent model for mitigating climate change, providing economic benefits, ensuring soil safety, and reducing the risk of natural disasters.

He said that forest planting is a continuous effort that requires universal commitment and generational investment. He urged all citizens to prioritize the Green legacy initiative to foster a more stable world and reduce both natural and man-made disasters.

Through initiatives like the Green legacy Program, Ethiopia is not only addressing its environmental challenges but also setting a precedent for other nations in the region to follow suit. In doing so, it is positioning itself as a leader in sustainable development and environmental conservation in East Africa as well the globe.