Ethiopia: Nation Prioritizes Regional Integration, Peace in Foreign Policy

4 September 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Ashenafi ANIMUT

- Ethiopia's foreign policy is fundamentally focused on promoting regional integration and fostering peace, the Foreign Minister said.

In a recent briefing on Horn of Africa (HoA) issues, Foreign Minister Ambassador Taye Atske-selassie stated that Ethiopia's diplomatic strategy places great importance on its shared history and consistent engagement with neighboring communities. He emphasized that the policy is built on a strong foundation aimed at comprehensive regional integration, creating opportunities for shared development with neighboring countries.

FM Taye also underscored that Ethiopia has consistently prioritized regional peace efforts and strengthened relations with its neighbors, recognizing that the country's well-being and prosperity are closely linked to regional stability. As the largest country in theHoA, Ethiopia bears a heightened responsibility to protect both its own security and the broader region's future.

"Ethiopia remains committed to implementing win-win principles and peaceful mechanisms to build, mend, and enhance relations with its neighboring countries. This perspective is rooted in the understanding that we share unbreakable bonds of fraternity among our peoples,"he stated.

Reflecting on Ethiopia's complex historical relationship with Somalia, the minister reiterated that peace is the most effective tool for addressing conflicts and challenges. Ethiopia is actively pursuing various peaceful initiatives to safeguard not only its own peace but also that of the HoA.

Regarding the ongoing conflict in Sudan, Ambassador Taye expressed Ethiopia's readiness to support efforts to revitalize the peace agreement in the region. He affirmed that Ethiopia would not remain passive when regional peace and harmony are threatened by terrorism and anti-peace elements.

"The policy also serves as a foundation for enhancing historical and traditional ties, as well as for building or rebuilding infrastructural links, trade, and cultural exchanges," he noted.

Recognizing the positive impact of regional cooperation on peace and development, the FM stressed that Ethiopia is committed to engaging with the rest of Africa and beyond on equal footing.

