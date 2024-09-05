Ethiopia: ENDC to Finalize Agenda Collection By October

ADDIS ABABA-The Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) announced plan to complete its agenda collection phase by October.

In a recent media briefing, ENDC Chief Commissioner Prof. Mesfin Araya stated that the commission is working towards wrapping up the agenda collection activities by next month. As part of this phase, the commission has been holding discussion forums across various states and city administrations to gather input for the National Dialogue. During these sessions, participants have been discussing and electing representatives who will take part in the main National Dialogue.

In Sidama State, around 22 stakeholders are currently engaged in forums to identify and submit their agendas to the commission, Prof. Mesfin said. This chapter of agenda collection discussions is set to conclude in October.

Following this, fundamental agendas will be selected by representatives from various sectors, with observers present to ensure transparency. These key agendas will then be discussed in the main National Dialogue forum.

Prof. Mesfin also mentioned that the commission has held talks with the Tigray Interim Administration regarding the initiation of National Dialogue activities. The Interim Administration has responded positively, and the commission is preparing to launch the dialogue soon, pending full recognition.

Furthermore, the outcomes of the final National Dialogue will be forwarded for implementation, with the commission responsible for monitoring progress. The Chief Commissioner commended media institutions for their contributions to the National Dialogue's success and encouraged them to continue raising public awareness about the process.