Ethiopia: State Expands Rice Cultivation to 149,000 Hectares

4 September 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

The Amhara State Agriculture Bureau has announced that 149,000 hectares of land are being cultivated with rice this Meher production season.

The Bureau Deputy Head Kalkidan Shifraw told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the state has dedicated 149,000 hectares to rice production during this Meher season, which is a key period for crop production and productivity in Ethiopia.

According to Kalkidan, the rice cultivation spans five zones across Amhara State, and this year has seen an additional 67,000 hectares dedicated to rice compared to the same period last year. "Rice production is showing progress alongside the cultivation of regular crops," he added.

The bureau plans to implement a targeted approach to areas with potential for rice production that have not yet been utilized.

He also stated that around 169 million quintals of various crops are expected to be harvested from five million hectares cultivated in the Amhara State during this Meher season. The state has achieved over 97% of its crop cultivation target so far.

"The distribution of rain has been favorable for agriculture, enabling successful land preparation and timely seed planting," Kalkidan noted. "Crops are being cultivated on schedule, and agricultural activities are progressing well across all areas of the state."

Beyond ensuring food security, the agricultural output is also intended for processing industries and the export market. The state is focusing on crops for export, such as Mung beans (Masho), sesame, and soybeans, with particular attention to grains.

The bureau is actively working to combat pests and weeds to ensure a successful harvest.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.