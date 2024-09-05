East Africa: Reversing the Red Flag in the Red Sea

The Red Sea and the Horn Africa regions have been teetering into the brink of open confrontations with a cloud of insecurity hanging over the strategic location. The militarized region has been wallowing in the quagmire of a cycle of conflict with ongoing internal unrest, civil war, and sporadic conflicts raging in regional countries.

Foreign intervention and proxy war have already placed the region into a bottomless pit. While the impoverished peoples of the region continue to languish in conflicts and natural disasters, some external forces have been trying to play a gambit creating a global humanitarian catastrophe.

While countries like Ethiopia try to find peaceful solutions to diplomatic spats, some foreign entities stock violence either by creating confusion or making interventions. Various proxies have been trying to inflame ongoing skirmishes between factions and add fuel to minor incidents between states of the region.

As a matter of fact while there have been some attempts by disputant countries to resolve contentious issues and mend rifts, some foes that want to push the region to further chaos have been planting a seed of discord through unholy intervention.

Already serving as a flashpoint of vicious conflicts and battlefields of heavyweight nations, the region has seen tension building up recently due to some leaders' stubborn position to settle disputed issues cool-headedly.

External forces are trying to increase their unholy presence using Somalia's security vacuums fanning minor fuss. For many including Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the rift between Ethiopia and Somalia whose relations stand the test of time could and should be resolved devoid of third parties.

However, the agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland on sea access is a significant development that opens the door to much-needed regional integration. The agreement is susceptible to regional and continental goals and has increased hope for an integrated Horn. To the level-headed, the agreement even offers a clever illustration of how to adopt strategy. It is in the best interests of the regional countries to share resources and integrate the Horn region, since both population expansion and economic growth are expected to accelerate.

Ethiopia anticipates rapid population growth and economic expansion, therefore the deal is a wise decision made at the ideal moment. Without enough port options, meeting the nation's rapidly increasing demands is unthinkable. Ethiopia is at a disadvantage in international trade because it relies on a single port and coastal nation. Direct access to the sea is an existential necessity for a nation home to more than 100 million people. Being closer to the Indian and Red Seas, having a variety of port options and easy access to the water is an important yet necessary duty.

Relying solely on a single port of entry presents significant threats to national security and the economy since the nation is shrouded in uncertainty. These factors have led the Ethiopian government to look into other port access, and their most recent agreement with Somaliland is a direct result of their ongoing efforts to counter the challenges that come with being a landlocked nation. Through official and amicable agreements, the nation can expand its port options, which are loaded with enormous economic benefits, from Berbera to Assab.

The nation is required by regional and international geopolitical dynamics to search for dependable and different sea outlets or ports. The Red Sea has been heavily bombarded over the past few weeks, disrupting economic channels. The country should diversify its port choices due to the militarization of the Red Sea and the growing risks of piracy and militant attacks on commercial channels in key regions. With the increasing dangers to national security and the economy, the nation cannot afford to remain a spectator.

Countries in the region should develop various socioeconomic initiatives to survive collective problems and make the best use of limited resources since economic integration promotes regional cooperation. The interdependence of nations is growing as a result of this tendency. The increasingly severe effects of climate change are encouraging, if not compelling, countries to explore the most cooperative options.

Many believed that accelerating economic integration would lead to the formation of a single political community. In the face of continental and global dynamism, cooperation is not a choice for African nations--it is a need. Ethiopia has been leading the way in encouraging neighboring countries to work for regional integration in this area.

Ethiopia has been spearheading regional integration through connecting the neighboring countries with electricity, and energy. The mega projects that the country is building have the borders benefit. Simultaneously, the country has been investing hugely in joint infrastructural projects contributing to regional developments. Efforts of connecting the country to Djibouti, Sudan, Kenya, and South Sudan by power, road, and railway transport are at the heart of Ethiopia's inclusive growth; once the Abbay Dam is completed, the country will be exporting to countries afar.

Ethiopia's Foreign Minister, Ambassador Taye Atske-Selassie emphasized that the people of the Horn of Africa, united by strong friendships and community ties, are no longer bound by past hostilities. The Minister briefed local and international media outlets today on Ethiopia's foreign relations and current regional developments, with a particular focus on the Horn of Africa. In his briefing Ambassador Taye advocated peaceful resolution of differences to reclaim lost opportunities for shared growth, warning against attempts to drive a wedge between communities across borders.

Ethiopia values the shared history and traditions with neighboring communities, noting that past hostilities should no longer hinder cooperation.

The ambassador underscored that efforts to create divisions between communities are futile and emphasized the importance of resolving differences peacefully to reclaim opportunities for shared growth. He highlighted Ethiopia's ongoing concerns about the situation in Somalia, noting the sacrifices made by Ethiopian troops in the pursuit of peace and the desire to avoid chaos spilling over the border. Since 2005, the Ethiopian troops have made significant sacrifices to support the stability of Somalia, with many individuals losing their lives in the process. It is inappropriate to undermine the sacrifices made by these troops, FM Taye underlined stressing the need for Ethiopia and Somalia to strengthen their joint efforts to combat terrorism and tackle al-Shabaab.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further emphasized Somalia's right to establish diplomatic relations with other countries, provided that these relations do not pose a threat to neighboring nations.

Regarding the facilitated talks between Ethiopia and Somalia, in Ankara, Ambassador Taye acknowledged the progress made but cautioned against letting provocative comments and actions from hostile entities undermine these efforts. He criticized collaboration with such forces as short-sighted and counterproductive while reiterating Ethiopia's readiness to resolve disputes with Somalia through peaceful means.

"These efforts have made progress and are promising to yield results. These efforts must not be undermined by provocative statements. Collusion with forces hostile to peace in this region is also short-sighted and counterproductive," he pointed out.

The ambassador also addressed the situation in Sudan, reiterating Ethiopia's support for the Sudanese people in their quest for peace. Commending those working to restore stability in Sudan and emphasizing the importance of consolidating progress in various initiatives, Taye stressed that lasting peace must be driven by the Sudanese themselves. The ambassador also affirmed Ethiopia's support for South Sudan in implementing the revitalized peace agreement. He also highlighted Ethiopia's commitment to maintaining strong, respectful relationships with countries across Africa and the world.