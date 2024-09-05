Most people claim that Ethiopian seasons are very distinct from those in other parts of the world. Someone mentioned today, "the end of summer translating into fall into a specific feeling." I cannot get it out of my mind; it is exactly how I feel at the moment.

Nothing is fresher than the start of September; everything feels brand new, and the air feels different. Spring is an amazing season to do anything with unbelievable energy and accomplish anything with extraordinary vigor. No one denies this, but I have a question here.

A dry autumn morning in Sunny with the wind blowing in your face is truly a sign that nature is seeing your health. Even the natural world takes a stand on your actions. Furthermore, psychology concurs that optimism and expectation are sparked by the New Year. Feelings of rejuvenation accompany the arrival of the New Year. It is like opening a brand-new page in a book. Meanwhile, for many Ethiopian farmers in the countryside, this is the expected season. Since it's the wet season, output is higher. In addition to consuming more grass, cows are also providing farmers with an atmosphere that is conducive to their output.

Remaining away from cloudy, gloomy, and near-dark days is a relief that Mother Nature freely bestows upon us. Some people may also experience adverse effects from specific issues. You get a sense of fulfillment when you walk outside your home and notice the clearest sky, as though something has been missing.

New Year, new plan.........yeah, every year at this time of year seems to bring about fresh experiences. I firmly disagree with this statement. Every year brings with it a sense of fresh beginnings. I firmly disagree; do we really need a new year and a new millennium to bring about change?

All of us require tangible hope. We can't deny it; hope is the belief in an uncertain future. Trusting in the future is the idea of hope. The world would become an extremely scary place to live if there was no hope. It is the specific item that is desired to occur. The initial step towards achieving your goals sets you up for success. However, hope is not enough to sustain life.

However, everything comes at a pace brick by brick that will thrill and motivate you; don't push yourself or perform tasks more quickly than necessary. Deep enthusiasm and a determined pursuit of something are the foundation of everything. Considering that it will be boring if you lack enthusiasm and motivation. There are visual feasts, challenging situations, and breathtaking beauty in every season of the year.

Move on; this is the season; this is the time of year, this month, and this day that you truly feel alive. Now is the moment to begin the next chapter; there is no tomorrow; just act on your desires right now. The world can change with your thoughts and perspective.

Generate a mesmerizing aura that transforms an ordinary scene into a captive landscape akin to the yellow hue of Adey Abeba. Shine brightly like the exquisite springtime artwork of the sun. Blow like the boundless Tikimt bird (October wind). Ignite your own light and spread your spirit with the light of Chibo. Be remaining unwavering like Lemlem Ketema.

The summertime fog is lifting. It's almost your favorite season again. Smile, it's an exciting voyage; the sun is rising, a new year has arrived, and September is almost here! This is the time of year to witness the splendor of the natural world.

Whatever you do, do it 100 percent when you work, work, when you laugh, laugh, and when you eat, eat like your last meal. This is the phrase in the Green Book movie, which was released in 2018. In my opinion, it has altered the way I view time, life, and the importance of the present moment. We ought to strive our very best and live as though these are our last days. Focus on the tasks at hand with all of our enthusiasm.

This is the time of year to witness the splendor of the natural world. Accompanied by calm, tranquility, and a peaceful feeling. Your favorite season is unavoidably here, as you have been anticipating all year long. So, what are you waiting for? Just wake up in your favorite season.

If not now, then when??! No regret, no blame for the past, simply thinking about the future. Spring also made for love, with fresh, comfortable evenings walking Addis Ababa thoroughfare Road. As the landscape turns golden-orange and the sun sets earlier in the evening, the end of summer is the perfect pause where do it as you expect, hyped for this. Appreciating the spectacular display of the fall foliage. You can't help but sense the romantic atmosphere as you move across a carpet of leaves and take in the beautiful reds and golds that surround you. Enjoy your self-led springtime walks while lodging in one of our wooded settings.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It's also the season of optimism and soulful desire. Instead of waiting for the ideal time, simply go ahead and embrace what you've been considering. There's no reason to wait for a different season if you are genuinely enthusiastic and passionate about it.

The world is evolving; embrace it now; don't wait for another millennium to start doing things; if you don't act now, you never will make the most of your time; you won't get it back; act now for your own good, for the well-being of your parents, your community, and your nation.

Make a mental note of this: Don't wait for a new century to accomplish what you believe in yourself to do; instead, believe in yourself and work from your heart with consistency, passion, and discipline. Do your work as much as possible with great quality. Learn something new. Play a book. Leave a lasting impression on the next generation. Your favorite season is here.

Everything is possible; you just haven't done it yet. You can!!!