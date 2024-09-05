Ethiopia's Innovation - Driven Society in Making

Few years has already elapsed since the government of Ethiopia took different measures to integrate STEM centers in different higher education institutions in order to create knowledge-based as well as innovation-driven society.

The role of private sector including civic society organizations is vital to enhance government's effort in STEM education. The STEM power, has recently organized 'STEM power FAB LAB expo' in collaboration with Educational Materials Production and Distribution (EMPDA) that showcased firsthand innovative science products that was crafted entirely from scratch by STEM power FAB LAB team.

The science expo aimed at showcasing scientific achievements and providing an educational experience for all. It also aspired to equip attendees with valuable knowledge about various scientific principles and practical application of these principles in creating cutting-edge products.

Exhibiting science kits ranging from kindergarten to preparatory students, Ruhama Tarekegn, Electro Mechanical Engineer, mentioned that the kits would support to solve mathematical problems.

She said they are instrumental to enhance children's motor, coordination and color development skills while supporting high school and university students to breakdown on mathematics and physics formula.

"The kits, that are entirely made in the FAB LAB, allow children and students acquire knowledge in practical and fun way. It will also be significant in raising awareness about the importance of STEM education and innovative works."

People's perception towards science education is now progressing and the availability of such educational science kits would increase its acceptance in the students as well as societies, she emphasized.

Tilahun Ali, who also showcased a CNC Machine he created with the financial and input support from STEM power, said the machine could interpret any computer design into any material or woodwork in less than an hour, which usually takes at least a month.

As to him, the CNC machine that is currently being imported to the country costs around 20,000USD. However, it could be manufactured locally with minimum cost. Though the raw materials are imported, he installs all the electrical, mechanical and industrial process locally.

Not only the locally manufactured CNC machine could attract more foreign currency, but he indicated that it could benefit the nation from import substitution.

MY CNC machine is advanced from the technology that has so far been imported from another country. The former is one step ahead and operates in wireless technology while the latter uses electricity.

He stressed the need to expand science laboratories in schools and organizing science expo to exploit the innovative ability of students across the country.

STEM power country representative Semenew Keskes (PhD), stated that displaying the science kits introduced by the STEM power team primarily focuses on showcasing the potential of youth in creating vital and impactful works.

The kits are produced with local capacity that could have meaningful impact in import substitution. It allows the country to produce innovative works that could go in align with nation's cultural values, norms and thinking.

The expo was exhibited by officials from higher education institution, federal and state education bureau as well as pertinent stakeholders.

STEM Power, which is a non-profit organization, has carried offering online tutoring and academic resources to students to enhance their knowledge in STEM subjects. Operating in over 60centers across the nation and reach out around 33 African countries, it has been delivering trainings and providing technical, financial and other supports for youth that are high interest in science education.

The center has opened several laboratories in Ethiopia as well as in different sub-Saharan countries. It has also offered training for about 1.5million youths which allowed them to come up with technologies that solves societal problems so far.