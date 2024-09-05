Zimbabwe/Kenya: Warriors Set to Sample Match Venue

THE Warriors will this afternoon train in the main Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations opening qualifier against Kenya

tomorrow. Michael Nees' men have been in the Pearl of Africa for the past four days and they have been having their training sessions at the stadium's B Arena.

Zimbabwe will be the away team tomorrow as Kenya, just like the Warriors, does not have an approved stadium to host international matches.

The Warriors will also host Cameroon at the same facility on Tuesday next week in the same competition but Nees has been clear on the need to focus on the game against Kenya

first before switching to the other match against the Indomitable Lions.

The team will today train for an hour at 4pm ahead of the 3pm kick-off game tomorrow.