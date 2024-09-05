Zimbabwe/Kenya: Warriors Set to Sample Match Venue

5 September 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

THE Warriors will this afternoon train in the main Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda ahead of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations opening qualifier against Kenya

tomorrow. Michael Nees' men have been in the Pearl of Africa for the past four days and they have been having their training sessions at the stadium's B Arena.

Zimbabwe will be the away team tomorrow as Kenya, just like the Warriors, does not have an approved stadium to host international matches.

The Warriors will also host Cameroon at the same facility on Tuesday next week in the same competition but Nees has been clear on the need to focus on the game against Kenya

first before switching to the other match against the Indomitable Lions.

The team will today train for an hour at 4pm ahead of the 3pm kick-off game tomorrow.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.