Sudan: Fano Militia Tighten Control Over Ethiopia-Sudan Border

Aftit Camp / Amhara / Shahadi / Metema / Awlala Forest / El Galabat / El Gedaref — The Fano militia have reportedly seized control of the area around Aftit camp in Ethiopia's Amhara region, where thousands of Sudanese refugees are sheltering. The camp, which hosts over 2,700 refugees, is grappling with deteriorating humanitarian conditions, while refugees fear further violence.

Sudanese refugees at the Aftit camp confirmed the Fano militia's presence to Radio Dabanga on Wednesday. One refugee said that militia forces entered the camp but did not harm the refugees. It is believed they were searching for members of the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) or federal police.

Clashes between Fano militiamen and the ENDF have intensified in the nearby area of Shahadi, about 35 kilometres from the Sudanese border, with refugees reporting that the sound of gunfire is audible from their camp.

The worsening security situation has had a severe impact on the refugees. Speaking to Radio Dabanga, one resident of the camp highlighted the critical shortages of water, food, and health services. A daily water delivery to the camp has been suspended for two days, and there has been no sign of health workers, forcing the suspension of food distribution.

"Security groups in the camp have withdrawn, fearing attacks from militiamen," one refugee said. He added that it is now impossible to transfer patients to Shahidi Hospital, as transportation in the area has been completely disrupted.

The reception centre near the Ethiopian town of Metema, which hosts around 200 Sudanese refugees, is also facing a humanitarian crisis. Water and food supplies have been cut off, and all shops have been closed for four days since Fano militiamen took control of the region.

Refugees who fled from the Awlala Forest in Ethiopia's Amhara region due to escalating violence have been forced to seek shelter at the centre, with no resources available to support them.

Metema, near Sudan's border, fell to the Fano militia on Sunday, further disrupting the flow of goods and services across the border.

Sudanese authorities responded by closing the El Galabat border crossing in eastern Sudan on Monday, halting trade and passport services. Officials in Sudan's El Gedaref reported that hundreds of Sudanese are now stranded in Metema, unable to return home.

Military expert Maj Gen Mohammed Khalil El Saim, speaking to Radio Dabanga, suggested that Fano's control of these border regions primarily affects the movement of refugees. He noted that El Gedaref is already receiving dozens of refugees fleeing the conflict between the ENDF and Fano militiamen.