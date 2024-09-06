South Africa: Women in Limpopo Village Had to Dig Their Own Water Well

Vhembe District Municipality says repairs to faulty boreholes across Elim will be done by end September

For about 20 years, residents of Magangeni village in Elim, Limpopo, have been struggling with water shortages because only one out of 11 boreholes is working and its supply is insufficient.

"They are not fulfilling their promise to provide services ... We feel forgotten," said Tshidza Mushadu. Her home is one of more than a thousand households in Magangeni, 30 kilometres from Louis Trichardt, in the Elim area. Other villages, including Magulule, Mabedengwa and Mabobo, are experiencing severe water shortages due to broken boreholes.

Mushadu was among a group of women who were so desperate for water that they dug their own makeshift well. To keep animals away from contaminating the water, they surrounded the well with thorny bushes.

"Not all of us can afford to buy water. Many of us are unemployed, so we had no choice but to dig this ourselves," said Mushadu. They do not know how safe the well water is for cooking and drinking.

Before the well was dug, they bought water from neighbours with private boreholes.

Residents said a borehole drilled by the municipality stopped working after cables and the pump were stolen 20 years ago. Then four years ago, municipal workers installed new pipes and cables, but the borehole still isn't functional.

The only working borehole, according to residents, is also struggling due to illegal connections. It currently only provides water to a few households.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Women Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Water is delivered by truck three times a week.

Those that can afford to purchase their own water tanks, pay a minimum of R350 to refill them from private vendors.

Patrick Mahungu, the community leader, said, "The government must fix the boreholes because water is life. We also urge those tampering with the boreholes to stop, as their actions are harming our community."

Vhembe District Municipality spokesperson Matodzi Ralushai said they are working with Eskom and the Makhado Local Municipality to electrify a borehole near the river.

As a long-term solution to the water crisis in Elim, Ralushai said that a bulk pipeline will be constructed from Nandoni Dam to Vleifontein. He did not say when this would be completed.

He added that borehole repairs in Elim will be done by the end of September 2024. He blamed theft, vandalism, illegal connections, and ageing infrastructure on the water issues in the Vhembe District.