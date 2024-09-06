Uganda and Belgium Vow to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Uganda and Belgium have reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering bilateral relations following a high-level meeting between Defence Minister Jacob Marksons Oboth and Belgian Ambassador to Uganda, Hugues Chantry.

The discussions, held at the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs headquarters, centered on expanding cooperation in security and other key sectors.

Ambassador Chantry praised Uganda's leadership in stabilizing the region, particularly acknowledging the role of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) in peacekeeping efforts. "Uganda's contribution to peace and stability in the region is exemplary.

We appreciate the UPDF's role in restoring order where it's needed most," Chantry remarked, referencing Uganda's involvement in Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In response, Oboth expressed Uganda's gratitude for Belgium's ongoing support and reiterated the country's commitment to working together across various fields beyond security. He emphasized the importance of building on existing ties to benefit both nations.

The meeting highlighted the potential for deepening cooperation in areas such as trade, education, and healthcare, with both sides recognizing the importance of broadening their partnership for mutual development.

Present at the meeting were key officials, including MODVA Permanent Secretary Rosette Byengoma and Deputy Chief of Defence Forces Lt. Gen. Sam Okiding.

The engagement underscored Uganda's commitment to nurturing its diplomatic relations with European partners, as part of its broader agenda to drive growth and regional stability.