Uganda: I Bleed Seeing Jinja Road Police Officers Sleeping in Mukono - Otafiire

Internal Affairs Minister Gen. Kahinda Otafiire has voiced his deep concern over the living conditions of police officers in Kampala, describing them as a "bleeding heart" issue.

Speaking at the final day of a coordination meeting between the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) at the CID headquarters in Kibuli, Otafiire emphasised the urgent need to improve the welfare of security personnel.

"I bleed seeing Jinja Road Police officers sleeping in Mukono," Otafiire lamented.

He underscored the critical need for better housing for police, prison officers, and staff at the Directorate of Immigration.

"We must prioritize welfare and capacity building to enhance justice delivery," Gen. Otafiire stressed.

Otafiire also addressed corruption, calling it an existential threat to national integrity and development.

He criticised the lack of unified leadership in the fight against corruption, stating that it should not be solely President Museveni's responsibility.

"It is concerning that only the President is leading the fight against corruption while other leaders remain silent," he said. "I urge my colleagues and all leaders to support the President in this effort."

Additionally, Otafiire called for enhanced training and education for CID officers, stressing the need for expertise in areas like cybercrime and the oil and gas sector to meet the evolving challenges of crime.

The meeting, attended by various dignitaries, focused on improving coordination between the DPP and CID in handling criminal investigations and prosecutions.

Earlier this year, the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) also expressed dissatisfaction with the poor housing conditions for police officers.

On February 8, 2024, Mariam Wangadya presented a research report on the working and living conditions of police personnel to Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa.

The report, titled "Squeezing Water Out of a Stone? The Working and Living Conditions of the Uganda Police Force Personnel and Their Implications on the Observance of Human Rights 2022," highlighted issues related to housing, office space, job security, and facilitation.

It revealed that two to three families often share a single house, separated only by curtains, and noted that some officers cannot have children due to shared living spaces.