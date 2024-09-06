Mozambique: Nyusi Renews Commitment to Consolidate Ties With China

5 September 2024
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has renewed his commitment to continue working to maintain and consolidate ties with the Chinese government in order to boost business cooperation for development.

According to Nyusi, who was speaking, on Wednesday, during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, as part of the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), which is taking place in Beijing, "we reiterate Mozambique's commitment to maintaining good relations with China, in the multilateral sphere and on matters of common interest.'

At the event, Nyusi also encouraged the Chinese government to hold constructive dialogue with neighbouringwith whom it has territorial disputes over the South China Sea.

"Mozambique stands in solidarity and firmly supports China against all unfounded accusations, allegations of human rights violations, its policy towards Africa, and against systematic attempts at economic isolation', he said.

Nyusi appreciated China's investment in development projects, innovation and artificial intelligence, claiming that these initiatives unite all countries and citizens.

"I therefore salute President Xi Jinping for his interesting and unceasing endeavors in the pursuit of a fairer, more balanced international system and initiatives such as global development, global security, global innovation and artificial intelligence', he said.

The event is being held under the slogan "Hand in Hand Promoting Modernization and Building a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future.'

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.