Mozambique: Nyusi Renews Commitment to Consolidate Ties With China

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has renewed his commitment to continue working to maintain and consolidate ties with the Chinese government in order to boost business cooperation for development.

According to Nyusi, who was speaking, on Wednesday, during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, as part of the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), which is taking place in Beijing, "we reiterate Mozambique's commitment to maintaining good relations with China, in the multilateral sphere and on matters of common interest.'

At the event, Nyusi also encouraged the Chinese government to hold constructive dialogue with neighbouringwith whom it has territorial disputes over the South China Sea.

"Mozambique stands in solidarity and firmly supports China against all unfounded accusations, allegations of human rights violations, its policy towards Africa, and against systematic attempts at economic isolation', he said.

Nyusi appreciated China's investment in development projects, innovation and artificial intelligence, claiming that these initiatives unite all countries and citizens.

"I therefore salute President Xi Jinping for his interesting and unceasing endeavors in the pursuit of a fairer, more balanced international system and initiatives such as global development, global security, global innovation and artificial intelligence', he said.

The event is being held under the slogan "Hand in Hand Promoting Modernization and Building a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future.'