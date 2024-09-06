Mozambique: Govt Open to Proposals to Help Veterans

Maputo — Mozambican Prime Minister Adriano Maleiane has claimed that the government is open to receiving proposals aimed at improving the quality of life of those who fought in the national liberation struggle against Portuguese colonial rule.

The Prime Minister was speaking, on Wednesday, in Maputo at an International Conference marking the 50th anniversary of the agreement on Mozambican independence, signed in Lusaka on 7 September 1974 between the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo) and the Portuguese government.

The anniversary is a public holiday celebrated as "Victory Day'. This year, the celebrations are taking place under the motto: "Veterans: 50 years of Freedom, Inspiring Generations.'

"The proposals will serve as a basis for us to continue to adopt and implement actions conducive to the ongoing construction of a country that favours dialogue, peace, cohesion and national unity', Maleiane said.

According to the Prime Minister, it is crucial that the members of the Association of Veterans of the National Liberation Struggle (ACLLN) analyze the significance of the historic achievements made so far.

"It is on the basis of dialogue that we have been able to resolve the disputes and conflicts that our country has experienced over the last five decades, through the General Peace Agreement, signed in Rome in 1992, and the Peace and National Reconciliation Agreement, signed in Maputo, in 2019', he said.

Maleiane also said that the government renews the gratitude of Mozambicans for the support and unconditional assistance granted by the peoples and governments of friendly countries. In particular, Maleiane praised neighboring Zambia for hosting the negotiations that culminated in the signing of the independence agreement.

For her part, the Minister of Veterans Affairs, Josefina Mpelo, said that the International Conference on Victory Day marks the beginning of a series of activities, including tributes to veterans of the national liberation struggle.