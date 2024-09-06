Mozambique: Chapo Promises to Build Health Facilities

Maputo — Daniel Chapo, the candidate of Mozambique's ruling Frelimo Party for the presidential election scheduled for 9 October, on Wednesday promised to build and rehabilitate roads and health facilities if he wins.

Speaking at an election rally in Gurué district, in the central province of Zambezia, Chapo said "Frelimo knows the local problems and will work to solve them. The precariousness of the access roads hinders the movement of people and goods.'

The candidate's promise comes in the wake of the marked deterioration of local access roads, namely the sections linking Gurué and the municipal town of Mocuba, as well as other roads.

"We are going to complete and asphalt the Nampevo-Gurué road. We're going to build health centers in five localities', he said.

In addition to the roads and health centres, Chapo also promised to expand the electricity network to some localities that are not yet connected to the electricity grid and increase access to clean drinking water.

"In terms of achievements, the Frelimo party already has completed work in Gurué. We rehabilitated and expanded water supply systems and investments in hospital units. We also expanded the water supply systems in the 25 de Junho, and aerodrome neighborhoods. We built health centers in various localities', he said.

According to Chapo, Gurué must vote for him so that the district and the main town continue to benefit from development projects.