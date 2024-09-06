Botswanan Police, Protesters Clash Over Executive Powers Bill

Gaborone, Botswana — Police and protesters clashed outside Botswana's National Assembly in Gaborone on Wednesday as members of parliament voted on a bill that would have given the president sweeping powers to appoint civil servants holding key positions.

Opposition members of parliament boycotted the vote, while protesters, waving placards, protested the bill outside. Members of the remaining ruling party failed to raise enough votes to pass the bill.

Opposition party leader Dithapelo Keorapetse said the bill, if it had been approved, would have given too much power to the president.

"Today was a momentous day in that the evil constitution amendment bill, which sought to clothe the president with enormous powers to appoint the chief justice, to appoint the court of appeal president, to appoint the secretary of the IEC [Independent Electoral Commission], died," Keorapetse said.

Minister for State President Kabo Morwaeng blamed the opposition and civil society organizations for misleading the nation on what he called a progressive bill. He said the bill contained clauses that would have improved citizens' lives, including provisions on health rights, the right to strike and workers' rights.

Motheo O Mosha, a nongovernmental organization, was behind Wednesday's protests. Chairperson Morena Monganja said some members were hurt during clashes with the police.

"Many of our activists were beaten," she said. "We have one who is in hospital with injuries. We look at this event of citizens trying to express their displeasure at a certain piece of legislation and being met with this kind of violence as very unacceptable in a democracy."

Morwaeng said protesters did not seek the required permit to hold the demonstration.

The proposed law was rejected a day before Botswana's parliament was dissolved as the country prepares for next month's general election.