Uganda: Escalating TB Drug Resistance and HIV Co-Infection Raise Concerns

Tuberculosis (TB) continues to pose a significant health threat in Uganda, ranking the country among the top 30 high TB burden nations worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Despite ongoing efforts to control the disease, Uganda faces a growing challenge with rising drug resistance and high rates of HIV co-infection.

The increasing prevalence of drug-resistant TB strains complicates treatment and further strains Uganda's already limited healthcare infrastructure.

The Ministry of Health has made TB control a national priority, but the combination of high infection rates and scarce resources makes it difficult to provide timely diagnosis and effective treatment, particularly in rural areas where access to healthcare is limited.

Compounding this problem is the high prevalence of HIV, which is a significant driver of TB infections in Uganda.

Nearly 40% of TB patients in the country are also living with HIV, making treatment more complex and increasing the risk of death among co-infected individuals.

The dual burden of TB and HIV presents unique challenges for healthcare providers and demands an integrated approach to care and treatment.

The rise of drug-resistant TB, including multi-drug-resistant TB (MDR-TB), presents an even more severe challenge.

MDR-TB is not only more difficult to treat but also significantly more expensive, with cases steadily increasing in Uganda.

The Ministry of Health has intensified efforts to address MDR-TB by scaling up diagnostic and treatment services, yet ensuring these services reach rural and underserved communities remains a major obstacle.

Efforts to combat TB in Uganda are ongoing, but the path to reducing the disease burden is long and requires sustained commitment.

Collaborative efforts between the Ugandan government, international partners, and local communities are crucial to strengthening the fight against TB.

This includes improving access to diagnostic tools, expanding treatment options, and addressing the social determinants that fuel the spread of both TB and HIV.

While challenges remain, a comprehensive and coordinated response is essential to reduce the impact of TB and save lives in Uganda.