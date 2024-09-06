Kenya: Is Kenya Becoming Unsafe for Ugandan Athletes

opinion

The tragic death of Ugandan marathoner Rebecca Cheptegei has raised serious concerns about the safety of Ugandan athletes training in Kenya, particularly in Eldoret, a renowned hub for long-distance runners.

Cheptegei, who competed for Uganda in the Paris Olympic Games, succumbed to severe burns after an alleged attack by her Kenyan partner, Dickson Ndiema Marangach. Despite specialized care at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, she passed away, having sustained burns on more than 75% of her body.

The incident occurred in Endebess township as Cheptegei returned home from church with her children. Marangach allegedly doused her in petrol and set her on fire. Neighbors rescued her, but the injuries proved fatal.

Cheptegei, a member of the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF), was an accomplished athlete, holding a Ugandan marathon record and finishing 14th at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

This marks the second murder of a Ugandan athlete in Eldoret within a year, following the stabbing death of Benjamin Kiplagat in December 2023. These incidents have alarmed the Ugandan sports community, casting doubt on the safety of athletes training in Eldoret, a city celebrated for producing world-class runners.

Eldoret's high-altitude training draws athletes from across East Africa, but the recent violence has raised serious concerns. Ugandan and Kenyan authorities must urgently address these safety issues, as athletes deserve protection wherever they train. The Ugandan athletic community is grieving the loss of a national star, with growing calls for enhanced security for athletes training abroad to prevent such tragedies in the future.