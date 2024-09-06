Uganda Airlines Boss Renews Calls for Unified Promotion of Destination Uganda

The national carrier boss believes that a coordinated approach is essential to position Uganda as a premier destination on the global stage.

In a rallying call to Uganda's tourism and aviation sectors, Uganda Airlines CEO Jenifer Bamuturaki has urged all stakeholders to work together to promote the country's tourism industry more effectively.

Speaking to the Nile Post, Ms Bamuturaki emphasized the need for collaboration among key institutions such as the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), the Ministry of Tourism, and other relevant authorities.

The national carrier boss believes that a coordinated approach is essential to position Uganda as a premier destination on the global stage.

"We need to streamline the budget, set aside a cost, or plan to do things together," Bamuturaki stated, stressing the importance of unity in strategy and execution.

According to her, this cooperative effort will yield greater dividends by attracting international tourists and bolstering the country's economy.

"We need to reach a level of maturity where we operate as one. As long as we continue working in silos, we will keep charging authorities to advertise or market with us," she remarked.

Uganda Airlines is already making strides to showcase the country's rich tourism offerings by featuring iconic destinations such as Mount Elgon, the River Nile, and Bwindi Impenetrable Forest on its Airbus fleet.

This initiative, spearheaded by Bamuturaki, aims to promote Uganda as a top travel destination to international passengers.

Through captivating visuals and promotional content on the airline's flights, Uganda Airlines seeks to create global awareness of the nation's natural wonders and cultural heritage, encouraging travelers to explore the "Pearl of Africa."

Bamuturaki's call comes at a crucial time when Uganda's tourism sector is poised for recovery and growth following the global downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The industry, which contributes around 7.7% to the country's GDP, holds significant potential for driving economic transformation.

However, despite Uganda's vast natural beauty, including wildlife-rich national parks and breathtaking landscapes, the tourism sector faces several challenges, such as limited global marketing, infrastructural gaps, and inadequate air connectivity.

By advocating for closer cooperation between Uganda Airlines and tourism bodies, Bamuturaki envisions a synchronized promotion of Uganda's destinations.

This joint effort could involve harmonized advertising campaigns, shared branding strategies, and packaged tours that make travel easier for international tourists.

Her vision aligns with ongoing government efforts to increase tourism revenue by tapping into both traditional and emerging markets.

Historically, Uganda's tourism and aviation sectors have operated in silos. The Uganda Tourism Board has focused primarily on marketing, while the Ministry of Tourism handles policy and regulation.

Meanwhile, Uganda Airlines has been tasked with providing air connectivity, a critical element for tourism growth, especially as the national carrier aims to expand its international routes.

As the country's flagship carrier, Uganda Airlines is ideally positioned to act as a bridge, bringing tourists directly to the heart of Uganda's attractions.

If Bamuturaki's vision is realized, the benefits could be substantial. Increased collaboration would not only elevate Uganda's profile in the global tourism market but also address long-standing challenges such as limited budget allocations for marketing and the lack of coordinated tourism development plans.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A unified strategy would enable Uganda to compete more effectively with regional tourism giants like Kenya and Tanzania, which have long leveraged synergies between their airlines and tourism boards to attract millions of visitors annually.

In her closing remarks, Bamuturaki reiterated that the success of Uganda's tourism sector hinges on unity and foresight.

She called upon all stakeholders to participate actively in a national dialogue aimed at crafting a comprehensive tourism promotion strategy.

As Uganda celebrates five years since the revival of Uganda Airlines, Bamuturaki's vision offers a hopeful outlook for the future--one where tourism becomes a cornerstone of the national economy, powered by unity and collaboration.