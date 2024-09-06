Ethiopia: Seven Senior OLF Leaders Released After Over Four Years of Detention Without Charges, Despite Repeated Court Orders

5 September 2024
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Seven senior leaders of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) were released today after spending more than four years in detention without charges, despite multiple court orders for their release, OLF spokesperson Lemi Gemechu told Addis Standard.

The freed individuals are Abdi Regassa, Lemi Begna, Dawit Abdeta, Michael Boran, Kenessa Ayana, Gada Oljira, and Gada Gabisa. These senior OLF members had been in the custody of Oromia police since 2020 and 2021.

The detainees' lawyer confirmed to Addis Standard that their release was not the result of a new court ruling, as the courts had already ordered their freedom on multiple occasions. He noted that the police ultimately took the initiative to release them, as they had been legally cleared of charges for some time.

According to Lemi Gemechu, the detainees were notified to arrange bail before being transferred from the Burayu detention center to the Oromia Police Commission. Following the release decision, they were returned to Burayu to finalize the process.

The OLF leaders were detained by the Oromia police between 2020 and 2021, following various accusations, including involvement in the killing of a police officer and the assassination of prominent Oromo singer and activist Hachalu Hundessa. Despite repeated court orders for their release, the detainees remained in custody.

Several were moved frequently between different detention centers, with family members and legal representatives often left unaware of their whereabouts. In one instance, following an April 2023 transfer, families were not informed of their location for two weeks, adding to the distress.

Court rulings in 2021 and 2022 had already cleared the detainees of all charges due to a lack of evidence. Yet, despite these rulings, the detainees continued to be held by authorities. Human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch, criticized these prolonged detentions and the lack of transparency in the treatment of the detainees.

Lemi Gemechu attributed their eventual release to sustained pressure from the OLF, human rights organizations, political parties, and public advocacy.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.