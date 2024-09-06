Rwanda: South Sudan - Rwandan Peacekeepers Decorated With UN Medals

Rwandan peacekeepers serving under the United Nations mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) were decorated with UN medals on Thursday, September 5, in recognition of their service.

The ceremony was held at the base of the Rwandan peacekeepers in Durupi, Central Equatorial State.

UNMISS Force Commander Lt Gen Mohan Subramanian who presided over the medal parade awarding ceremony, commended Rwandan peacekeepers for their discipline, professionalism and dedication while performing their duties.

He further congratulated them for their steadfast support in maintaining security in South Sudan, especially in Juba City.

Subramanian also underlined that Rwanda's commitment to UN peacekeeping operations is clearly outlined in the Constitution and their unique contributions are proof to their determination to implement this obligation.

Brig Gen William Ryarasa, the Sector Unit commander and Rwanda Senior National Representative in South Sudan, stated that Rwandan peacekeepers conducted various operations to ensure peace and security, including patrols to liaise with local security forces, monitor and respect human rights.

He said they also gather critical information for the interest of protection of civilians, protect UN agencies, community activities aimed at promoting cleanliness, health and education such as medical outreach programs, distribution of scholastic materials and planting trees during community work among others.

Col John Tyson Sesonga, Rwanbatt-3 Contingent Commander said that the medal parade is one of the best privileges in a soldier's career and is regarded as an extraordinary motivation that enhances commitment to execute tasks as required by the UNMISS mandate.

He further appreciated the support rendered by the UNMISS leadership, the Government of South Sudan and friendly contingents in accomplishing the forces' mandated tasks.

The event was marked by parade demonstration, cultural dance performance, martial arts display and demonstration of skills at arms.