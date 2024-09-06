Tunisia: Madouri Invites China to Develop Its Investments in Tunisia in High-Potential Sectors

Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Kamel Madouri urged China to boost its investments in Tunisia, particularly in high-potential sectors, such as renewables, car components and digital economy, as he met Thursday in Beijing with chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) Wang Huning.

Madouri welcomed at the meeting the new measures announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping to strengthen China-Africa cooperation and praised China's efforts to strengthen ties in key sectors.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of Madouri's participation in the 9th Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

For his part, Wang Huning highlighted the success of the Tunisian President's visit to China in May and stressed the importance of following up on the results of that visit.

He also expressed China's willingness to help Tunisia implement its projects in the framework of a fruitful partnership between the two nations.

These efforts are in line with President Xi's instructions at the opening of the Summit, where he stressed the importance of increasing investment and promoting bilateral trade between China and African countries.