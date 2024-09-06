Tunisia Wages War Against Corruption, PM Says in Beijing

Tunis/Tunisia — "Tunisia is waging a war against corruption," Premier Kamel Madouri said in Beijing, "and constantly calls on the international community to strengthen cooperation mechanisms in this field.

Speaking at the high-level conference on governance held during the 9th Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), the Prime Minister stressed the need for the return of embezzled funds.

"Tunisia is convinced that the achievement of prosperity requires the establishment of solid institutions based on the principles of governance, integrity, transparency and accountability."

He reminded participants that the Forum aims to enhance China-Africa cooperation to ensure mutual and sustainable benefits, with the goal of building societies capable of adapting to international shocks.

Madouri noted that the theme of the Forum, "Joining Hands to Advance Modernisation and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future," reflects the shared and unwavering commitment to development, peace and sustainable progress.

He added: "In a global context marked by disrupted geopolitical balances, the proliferation of conflict hotspots and persistent economic crises, Africa must strengthen its role as a key actor on the international stage.

Tunisia remains determined to continue along the path of consultation and cooperation, while drawing on experience and respecting national sovereignty".

Prime Minister Kamel Madouri reiterated that, in line with the Head of State's declarations, Tunisia is committed to working with its partners and allies to build a future-oriented society and a more humane global system based on the values of solidarity, prosperity and peace.