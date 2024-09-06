Ethiopia Releases Opposition Politicians From Prison

5 September 2024
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Tsehay Damtew

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — The Ethiopian government has freed seven Oromo Liberation Front, or OLF, members who have been in prison for more than four years.

A spokesperson for OLF Lemi Gemechu told VOA's Horn of Africa Service that the seven were released on Thursday from the different prisons where they had been held.

He identified the seven as Abdi Regassa, Dawit Abdeta, Lammi Begna, Michael Boran, Kenessa Ayana, Gada Gabisa and Gada Oljira.

"Before their release, there was a process that took all day," Lemi said.

"Just now, the Oromo Liberation Front leaders who have been imprisoned for over four years at different sites have been released, including Abdi Regassa, members of the executive committee and other officials well-known among the people, all seven of them, are now released and here at home," he said.

Abdi is a prominent member of the OLF who once was the commander of the military wing of OLF.

The release took place at Burayu police station outside Addis Ababa.

Some of the released detainees are members of the executive committee while others are central committee and executive members of the OLF.

Lemi said they welcomed their release and congratulated their supporters and those who advocated for their release.

On his Facebook page, Lemi posted a picture of the seven standing with the leader of OLF, Dawud Ibsa.

In a statement issued Thursday on Facebook, OLF said the members were released on bail. OLF said they were detained for "exercising their legitimate political rights" and said their detention was "unjust."

The opposition members were detained in 2020 for what rights groups at the time described as "purely political" reasons.

The Ethiopian government has not yet officially commented on the release of the opposition figures.

The United States has also welcomed the release of OLF detainees.

"We remain ready to support negotiations aimed at ending the violence and promoting durable peace for all Ethiopians," the State Department's Bureau of African Affairs said in a post on X.

Human Rights Watch had been calling on the Ethiopian authorities to release the seven senior members of the opposition political party.

Meanwhile, the family of Taye Dendea, the detained former Ethiopian state minister of peace, has expressed their disappointment with the Supreme Court's decision to deny him bail.

Taye's wife, Sintayehu Alemayehu, told VOA's Horn of Africa Service that she is sad because of the decision of Ethiopia's federal Supreme Court.

The court on Wednesday upheld the decision by a lower court to reject the bail request by Taye.

Taye appeared before a court in Addis Ababa on Wednesday to find that his bail request had been rejected. The former state minister was arrested in December last year after he posted comments criticizing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Police accused him of collaborating with groups aiming to destabilize Ethiopia. It also accused him of using social media platforms to endorse violence.

A lower court acquitted Taye of these charges without requiring him to present a defense but ordered him to defend against the third charge concerning the illegal possession of firearms.

This story originated in VOA Horn of Africa Service.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.