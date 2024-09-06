South Africa: Emergency Landing in Gqeberha Leaves No Injuries - South African News Briefs - September 06, 2024

Emergency Landing in Gqeberha Leaves No Injuries

Three people walked away unscathed after a light aircraft collided with a streetlight in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, according to IOL. Provincial police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge reported that the Cessna Lancer, carrying a pilot and two passengers, was forced to make an emergency landing on Ysterhout Street in Algoa Park due to low fuel. Beetge said that the aircraft veered and struck the light pole after hitting a pothole and a speed bump. The wings and tail were damaged, but the pilot and passengers were unharmed.

Five Dead in Eastern Cape Taxi Accident

Five people lost their lives and 12 others were injured when a fully loaded minibus taxi overturned near Libode in the Eastern Cape, reports News24. The accident occurred on a gravel road in Mgwenyane. Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said that the taxi was en route from Mthatha to Majola, passing through Mgwenyane, when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn. Among the deceased were two children, including a two-month-old infant, he added.

Longwe Twala's Case Delayed Due to Prior Conviction

Longwe Twala, son of renowned musician and producer Sello "Chicco" Twala, appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court after being arrested with his brother Sello for theft, reports TimesLIVE. Longwe allegedly broke into his father's home while reportedly under the influence of drugs, stealing clothes, household items, and equipment valued at over R200,000. His case has been postponed until September 12 for a bail application due to a prior shoplifting conviction. He is also applying for legal aid, while further investigations are underway to obtain a statement from the individual found in possession of the stolen goods. Charges against Sello were dropped due to insufficient evidence.

