Algerians Abroad Vote Early in Presidential Polls Expected to Change Little

Polling card for the Algerian presidential election could be handed in at the voting station, here in Colombes on 4 September 2024.

Algerians living abroad have been voting ahead of Saturday's presidential election despite predictions of low turnout back home, and an almost certain victory for incumbent Abdelmadjid Tebboune. From Europe to the Middle East, members of the diaspora are determined to fulfil their democratic duty in an election that may hold few surprises.

Authorities reported a "significant influx of Algerian voters" at polling stations in various countries, including across Europe.

Three candidates are running: Aouchiche Youcef from the Socialist Forces Front (FFS), Hassani Cherif Abdelaali from the Movement of Society for Peace, and incumbent President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who many expect will secure another term.

A total of 865,490 Algerians are registered to vote outside of their country, with nearly half based in France.

Key vote in France

Fazia Razem, who has lived in Colombes near Paris for over 42 years, was initially concerned she might not be able to vote.

"Until Tuesday 4 September, I hadn't heard from the consulate and didn't know if I was still on the list," she told RFI.

However, her worries were resolved when she received a text the following day with details of her polling station. She described the voting process as "easy and reassuring".

Her neighbour, Fati, wasn't as fortunate.

"I wasn't on the list," he explained, attributing the issue to a mix-up with the last name he was registered under. His uncle, however, successfully cast his vote. "We have to; it's our civic duty," Fati added.

The extended voting period, which gives voters a week to cast their ballots, and the opening of additional polling stations have helped avoid long queues or overcrowding.

Voters across the country appreciated the less stressful process this year.

In the South of France, home to a large Algerian community, interest in the election appears high.

Sixty-two polling stations have been opened across various towns and cities to accommodate voters.

Djamel Bedra, coordinator of the National Independent Authority for Elections, said the campaign, which began on 15 August, proceeded smoothly.

Algeria's consul general in Marseille, Imed Selatnia, said the opening of more polling stations had "greatly contributed to facilitating the voting process for the national community in the south of France".

European diaspora

Algerians in Italy have also shown strong engagement, voting at polling stations in the embassy in Rome and consulates in Milan and Naples.

The consulate reported a significant influx of voters, particularly younger people and university students.

In Spain, polling stations in Alicante and Valencia opened at 8am on 2 September with seven candidate representatives observing the process.

Meanwhile, in Germany, 15,151 registered voters began casting their ballots in Berlin, Frankfurt, Bonn, Stuttgart, Munich and Hanover.

In the UK, polling stations opened in consulates across London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Cardiff and Belfast.

Beyond Europe

Algerians in Tunisia, Lebanon and Egypt are voting through various polling stations set up in those countries.

In Russia, voting began at the Algerian embassy in Moscow, and a second polling station opened in Saint Petersburg on Thursday. Voters have until 7 September to cast their ballots.

The option to vote by proxy is available in most countries, ensuring those unable to attend polling stations in person can still participate.

The President of Algeria is elected by direct universal suffrage for a five-year term in a two-round majority system.

If no candidate wins an absolute majority in the first round, a second round will be held between the two leading candidates within 15 days of the Constitutional Court announcing the first-round results.