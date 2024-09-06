Uganda: NRM to Endorse Museveni for Another Term

NRM Secretary-General Richard Todwong revealed that his office is overwhelmed with petitions from party members across the country, insisting that no one should challenge Mr Museveni's leadership.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has signaled its intent to endorse President Museveni as its flag bearer for the 2026 elections, affirming that he remains the best candidate to lead the party.

This decision, while unsurprising, has sparked debate over whether Museveni's position as party chairman is simply unassailable or if the political landscape has been engineered to deter any challengers.

Political analysts argue that ambition within the NRM has been stifled, with top positions effectively ring-fenced.

The question then arises: who would dare challenge Museveni, and why haven't they?

NRM Secretary-General Richard Todwong revealed that his office is overwhelmed with petitions from party members across the country, insisting that no one should challenge Mr Museveni's leadership.

"Many think it is easy to lead a party or a country," Todwong stated. "You need a certain character and intellectual ability, which none other than Museveni has exhibited."

Todwong also dismissed potential challengers from the opposition as "extremely shallow."

While these sentiments might reflect the internal dynamics of the NRM, not everyone agrees.

Political commentator Sam Kazibwe noted, "It's very unfair to ask anyone within the NRM to challenge Museveni. The political outfit called the NRM was designed for him."

Mr Museveni stood at the steps of Parliament in Kampala in January 1986 and promised a "fundamental change" and not a "mere change of guards".

He said he would run the government under the NRM's 10-point programme that, among others, included eradicating corruption and guaranteeing the rule of law.

But he has been widely criticised for abrogating the same.

He has also walked back on his promise to not cling to power withe man who is famously quoted for diagnosing Africa's problem in 1991 as being primarily the leaders who cling to power now looking at doing 45 years in power.

A culture of fear and loyalty?

According to political analyst Nicholas Opiyo, Museveni's dominance has created an atmosphere where ambition is dangerous.

"It's as if Museveni went to the bush, hunted his animal, and it's his. He has ring-fenced it and killed ambition within the party," Opiyo said.

Mr Kazibwe argues that even holding contrary views has become a serious offense in the NRM.

"The question of people expressing interest in the number one position in the NRM is a question that has no place, except after the reign of Museveni. And we don't even know if the NRM would be in existence then," he said.

Critics question the purpose of the NRM's party structures, such as the vice chairman and regional vice chairpersons, if no one is deemed capable of succeeding Museveni.

Mr Opiyo argues that these positions are only significant as long as Museveni remains in power.

"Their survival prominence is tied to Museveni's fate. They don't see themselves as capable of succeeding him, much less challenging his decisions, like anointing his son as a potential successor," he explained.

Mr Arthur Awor, a political researcher, describes the NRM's structure as "autocratic by design."

He suggests that the party's approach to leadership has evolved to maintain Museveni's grip on power.

"The politics around the NRM have been evolving from the president himself. Connotations like 'no change' have effectively become performative politics. They've branded the president as 'Jaja' (grandfather) and his followers as 'Bazukulu' (grandchildren), making it fashionable to overstay in power,"Mr Awor said.

The question remains: will anyone dare to challenge Museveni, or is the NRM destined to remain his domain?