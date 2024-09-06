Africa: Atlanta and Africa Forge New Creative Frontiers

Cape Town —

Africa's creative sector finds a dynamic ally in Atlanta

"The United States and Africa place such a high value on the creative sector," said Lisa Walker, Managing Director of Africa Operations at Prosper Africa.

The objective of the U.S. initiative, Walker said, is to promote investments and trade relations with African countries. "Atlanta is gaining recognition as a vibrant and thriving center, and is transforming into a significant platform for African voices, such as storytellers, fashion designers, and musicians, to collaborate and advance," she said.

Prosper Africa mobilizes private capital by working with all 17 federal agencies and attracting non-traditional investors including institutional investors and other high-net-worth individuals. The organization aims to change the perception of Africa by telling its story of innovation, enterprise, and creativity, while embracing traditional narratives.

A panel discussion with Walker included Reuben E. Brigety II, U.S. Ambassador to South Africa, Karl Carter, CEO at Snake Nation, Lonwabo Mavuso, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Adani Africa, Azania Muendane, the founder of Locations Africa Projects, and Mayenzeke Baza, the Head of Distribution and Financing AAA Entertainment at FAME Week Africa in Cape Town, South Africa. The panel discussed groundbreaking collaborations, funding challenges, and strategies to elevate Atlanta-Africa creative partnerships.

Atlanta Phambili, launched by the U.S. Embassy shows how the positive work between the United States and South Africa is well represented in Atlanta's thriving ecosystem, whether it is in trade, job creation, or creative industries," said Brigety. As part of the Atlanta Phambili project, which means "forward" in Zulu and Xhosa, the City of Atlanta aims to deepen ties between the U.S. and South Africa by connecting the Diaspora and promoting economic growth.

Brigety said Atlanta's creative ecosystem, particularly its studios, has made remarkable strides, citing Tyler Perry Studios as a major contributor to this growth.

"This collaboration extends beyond investment and trade; it's about people-to-people connections. The creative industries play a crucial role in storytelling, which binds us as humans. In this way, it reflects the South African philosophy of Ubuntu: 'I am because you are.' It reminds us how our shared stories and experiences bring us together."

In addition to building meaningful opportunities for youth unemployment, Karl Carter, founder and CEO of Snake Nation, a mission-driven culture, content, and technology company with offices in Atlanta and Cape Town, strives to bridge the gap between creators and their audiences.

"We see Atlanta as a pivotal hub in the global impact of American culture. It became clear to me nine years ago how far-reaching American culture is, especially black culture, which has deep roots in African tradition," he said. "There is a significant influence of the music industry on film and television, and we saw an opportunity to link diaspora creators with those on the African continent, and connect them with market opportunities in America."

The aim is to address misconceptions and build understanding through storytelling, leveraging intellectual property. "By developing young creators, using technology to accelerate their careers, and investing in infrastructure projects, we're working to bring more ownership and equity into the creative economy. It's about connecting young talent with broader audiences and opportunities," said Carter.

Mayenzeke Baza, the Head of Distribution and Financing at AAA Entertainment said "As someone who manages a film and television distribution company focused on global content, my role involves finding audiences outside Africa for the content we create, often centered on black narratives."

Baza, a leading content distributor for streaming companies like Netflix, said Atlanta is significant as a key market due to its rich cultural background and vibrant creative sector. He said Atlanta provides advanced financial solutions for creative projects, in contrast to the less developed options available in South Africa.

"The city's ability to offer financial services and develop market solutions tailored to the creative sector is invaluable," Baza said. "Atlanta's local banks understand and support the industry in ways that are still emerging in South Africa. My connection to Atlanta is deep, and I see great potential for further collaboration to bridge these gaps and enhance global distribution opportunities."

"Atlanta offers a more developed financial and creative ecosystem compared to South Africa. By fostering collaborations and understanding local needs, we can bridge the gaps and enhance global distribution opportunities for African content."

"Identity is not just a cultural narrative but a vital aspect of how stories and music are expressed," said Azania Muendane, founder of Locations Africa Projects. "At Locations Africa Projects, we embrace the rich diversity of landscapes, cultures, and stories across the continent. Our focus is not only on local productions but also on attracting international projects that appreciate and respect this diversity."

Muendane said identifying key landmarks and integrating them into global storytelling is key. "We aim to facilitate cross-cultural exchanges by highlighting significant locations, whether they are streets, parks, or other landmarks. This approach helps bridge cultural and economic gaps between continents and enriches the global narrative."

"By showcasing these locations, we impact various aspects of the value chain, from props to local businesses, thus contributing to economic development," she said. "Our goal is to foster collaborations that enhance both tourism and broader economic opportunities, creating a more interconnected global creative industry."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Business Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"By highlighting key landmarks and integrating them into global storytelling, we can facilitate cross-cultural exchanges, contribute to economic development, and create a more interconnected global creative industry."

Lonwabo Mavuso, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Adani Africa addressed the significance of data in driving growth and transformation in the creative sector. "One of the major challenges we face in this industry is access to reliable data. Creative practitioners must understand what's happening in their ecosystem," he said. Reflecting on a study conducted for The National Film and Video Foundation, Mavuso said a "300% increase in black participation in the TV industry since the last research in 2004, a significant achievement, though it's concentrated in lower-ranking positions."

Mavuso said there is a need for continued transformation and inclusion, particularly in leadership roles. He said the research revealed the importance of investment in black-owned businesses, which are more likely to hire from underrepresented groups.

"Similarly, women-owned businesses are more likely to invest in their communities and provide leadership opportunities for other women." he said, "The creative industry has tremendous potential not just for expression, but also for driving meaningful jobs and sustainable livelihoods. However, there's still a long way to go to ensure true inclusivity."