Kenya: Nairobi's Mukuru Kwa Njenga Hospital Unveils First Public Dental Unit in Embakasi

Nairobi — Mukuru Kwa Njenga level 4 Hospital has marked a new dawn after it opened its doors to the first public primary dental facility in the whole of Embakasi.

Commissioning the first-ever dental unit on Thursday, the medical superintendent Dr. Carl Oyoo said it was a milestone, noting that it would ease congestion at other county facilities.

"After troubles with congestion and location and following extensive renovation, we now have a fully fledged dental unit," he said.

"Pure joy for Embakasi residents as we officially commissioned our fully completed and equipped B

Dental Unit here (Mukuru Kwa Njenga Hospital). This is the first public primary dental facility in Embakasi, "

The sh1.5M facility has a trained dental surgeon and a community oral health officer.

The services at the unit include: dental restoration, root canal treatment, teeth cleaning, orthodontics, and teeth whitening, among other dental related services.

The Director Dental services, Dr. PJ Muriuki, noted that the journey toward better health care and dental care in Nairobi has just begun following governor Sakaja's commitment to better equipment and staff health facilities.

Over 843 patients have already been attended to at the facility during the free dental service camp at the facility.

The dental unit targets to serve the catchment population of about 300,000 people in the area.

Initially, the County had a total of 10 dentists only serving in 4 sub-counties (Starehe, Embakasi Central, Lang'ata and Dagoretti South).

Governor Sakaja Johnson at the moment has employed 50 dentists, bringing a total to 60, that serve in all 17 sub-counties of the city.

The county has also upgraded Mama Lucy dental unit to a dental and maxillofacial centre.

The new Mother and Clinic Dental Clinic has also been installed at Pumwani Maternity Centre.

The county has also refurbished Mutuini Hospital dental unit.

Mbagathi Hospital also enjoys an improved dental unit that is expected to serve the entirety of Lang'ata and other adjacent sub-counties.

For the first time, Mathare North Hospital has a dental unit serving the neighbouring areas and wider population.

The governor has emphasized that the is in the process of upgrading the county's level four hospitals by equipping them.