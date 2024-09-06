Kenya: ICT Authority, Kenic Work to Boost Uptake of Kenyan Internet Domain

Nairobi — The ICT Authority has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kenya Network Information Center (KeNIC) that aims to ensure the country's smooth transition to the digital era.

According to the ICT authority CEO, Stanley Kamanguya, the agreement will also address key issues affecting digital governance and security amidst the need to fabricate a safe online environment as digital development continues to gain momentum.

Kamaguya further asserted that the three-year agreement will not only have a great impact on government institutions but also on the private sector.

Through the partnership, public sector employees as well as citizens will also receive digital literacy training through various training programs and awareness campaigns.

"This MoU will help us address some of the strategic issues that we are facing as we walk in the era of digital transformation. There are two key things that we shall be looking to carry out under this MoU which includes skilling and reskilling our staff," he said during the event.

The MOU will further promote awareness of the benefits of using '.go.ke' email addresses and domains in government ministries and state corporations to catalyze uptake and compliance.

"We shall also be looking at how we address the issue of digital governance. We believe we can then work together with Kenic to realize this," he added.

On his side, Andrew Lewela, the CEO of KeNIC, assured that the partnership will further be responsible for wifi introduction in business premises to see the uptake of more entrepreneurs in the market.

"This partnership is just the beginning of bringing more value to our people. For example, the government, through its digital agenda, is bringing more entrepreneurs into the markets through projects like public WiFi. We can offer more value to them by giving them an online identity of .ke domains and this MoU will bring this to reality. We are excited and the work starts today," he said.