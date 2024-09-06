Africa: TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Full First Day Fixtures, Timings And Results

The road to the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, begins on Wednesday, September 4, as 48 national teams across the continent embark on their qualifying campaigns.

Divided into 12 groups, these teams will battle it out in a series of exciting encounters, with 24 matches scheduled for the opening day.

The race will be tough as the top two finishers in the eleven (11) groups that do not involve tournament hosts Morocco, are set to gain qualification to the competition.

This is the start of the qualifiers to determine the 24 teams that will contest the 35th edition of Africa’s biggest sporting spectacle set to take place in the North African nation between 21 December and 18 January.

Here’s the full schedule for Day 1 of the AFCON 2025 Qualifiers (all times in GMT):

Wednesday, September 4, 2024

13:00: Sudan 1-0 Niger

15:00: Comoros 1-1 Gambia

16:00: Tanzania 0-0 Ethiopia

16:00: Libya 1-1 Rwanda

Thursday, September 5, 2024

13:00: Malawi 2-3 Burundi

15:00: Central African Republic 3-1 Lesotho

16:00: Congo 1-0 South Sudan

16:00: Ghana 0-1 Angola

16:00: Guinea-Bissau 1-0 Eswatini

19:00: Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea

19:00: Tunisia vs Madagascar

Friday, September 6, 2024

13:00: Kenya vs Zimbabwe

16:00: South Africa vs Uganda

16:00: DR Congo vs Guinea

16:00: Sierra Leone vs Chad

16:00: Togo vs Liberia

18:00: Morocco vs Gabon

19:00: Cote d'Ivoire vs Zambia

19:00: Egypt vs Cape Verde

19:00: Mali vs Mozambique

19:00: Senegal vs Burkina Faso

Saturday, September 7, 2024

16:00: Cameroon vs Namibia

16:00: Mauritania vs Botswana

16:00: Nigeria vs Benin