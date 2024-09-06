Africa: TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Full First Day Fixtures, Timings And Results

The road to the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, begins on Wednesday, September 4, as 48 national teams across the continent embark on their qualifying campaigns.
Divided into 12 groups, these teams will battle it out in a series of exciting encounters, with 24 matches scheduled for the opening day.
The race will be tough as the top two finishers in the eleven (11) groups that do not involve tournament hosts Morocco, are set to gain qualification to the competition.
This is the start of the qualifiers to determine the 24 teams that will contest the 35th edition of Africa’s biggest sporting spectacle set to take place in the North African nation between 21 December and 18 January.
Here’s the full schedule for Day 1 of the AFCON 2025 Qualifiers (all times in GMT):
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
13:00: Sudan 1-0 Niger
15:00: Comoros 1-1 Gambia
16:00: Tanzania 0-0 Ethiopia
16:00: Libya 1-1 Rwanda
Thursday, September 5, 2024
13:00: Malawi 2-3 Burundi
15:00: Central African Republic 3-1 Lesotho
16:00: Congo 1-0 South Sudan
16:00: Ghana 0-1 Angola
16:00: Guinea-Bissau 1-0 Eswatini
19:00: Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea
19:00: Tunisia vs Madagascar
Friday, September 6, 2024
13:00: Kenya vs Zimbabwe
16:00: South Africa vs Uganda
16:00: DR Congo vs Guinea
16:00: Sierra Leone vs Chad
16:00: Togo vs Liberia
18:00: Morocco vs Gabon
19:00: Cote d'Ivoire vs Zambia
19:00: Egypt vs Cape Verde
19:00: Mali vs Mozambique
19:00: Senegal vs Burkina Faso
Saturday, September 7, 2024
16:00: Cameroon vs Namibia
16:00: Mauritania vs Botswana
16:00: Nigeria vs Benin