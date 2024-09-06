Africa: TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Full First Day Fixtures, Timings And Results

5 September 2024
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The road to the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, begins on Wednesday, September 4, as 48 national teams across the continent embark on their qualifying campaigns.

Divided into 12 groups, these teams will battle it out in a series of exciting encounters, with 24 matches scheduled for the opening day.

The race will be tough as the top two finishers in the eleven (11) groups that do not involve tournament hosts Morocco, are set to gain qualification to the competition.

This is the start of the qualifiers to determine the 24 teams that will contest the 35th edition of Africa’s biggest sporting spectacle set to take place in the North African nation between 21 December and 18 January.

Here’s the full schedule for Day 1 of the AFCON 2025 Qualifiers (all times in GMT):

Wednesday, September 4, 2024

13:00: Sudan 1-0 Niger
    15:00: Comoros 1-1 Gambia
    16:00: Tanzania 0-0 Ethiopia
    16:00: Libya 1-1 Rwanda

Thursday, September 5, 2024

13:00: Malawi 2-3 Burundi
    15:00: Central African Republic 3-1 Lesotho
    16:00: Congo 1-0 South Sudan
    16:00: Ghana 0-1 Angola
    16:00: Guinea-Bissau 1-0 Eswatini
    19:00: Algeria vs Equatorial Guinea
    19:00: Tunisia vs Madagascar

Friday, September 6, 2024

13:00: Kenya vs Zimbabwe
    16:00: South Africa vs Uganda
    16:00: DR Congo vs Guinea
    16:00: Sierra Leone vs Chad
    16:00: Togo vs Liberia
    18:00: Morocco vs Gabon
    19:00: Cote d'Ivoire vs Zambia
    19:00: Egypt vs Cape Verde
    19:00: Mali vs Mozambique
    19:00: Senegal vs Burkina Faso

Saturday, September 7, 2024

16:00: Cameroon vs Namibia
    16:00: Mauritania vs Botswana
    16:00: Nigeria vs Benin

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.