Zimbabwe: President Calls On Africa, China to Bridge Knowledge Gaps

6 September 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Fungi Kwaramba

President Mnangagwa has called upon African countries to address knowledge gaps and for businesses from the continent and

China to enhance dialogue on trade and cooperation to drive modernisation and growth.

Addressing the 8th Conference of Chinese and African Entrepreneurs, President Mnangagwa stressed the importance of

bridging knowledge gaps to achieve economic growth and modernisation in Africa.

The President highlighted Zimbabwe's investment attractiveness, urging Chinese businesses to seize opportunities in the

country.

"To drive modernisation, overall business, and economic growth in Africa. It is critically important that we continuously

address knowledge gaps," the President said.

"I challenge both Chinese and African enterprises to scale up dialogue and engagements on aspects to do with trade, industrial

and value chain development, including in emerging industries, such as robotics, virtual reality, 5G networks, block-chain

technology, and artificial intelligence, among others.

"This must ultimately close the modernisation gap, as we walk together side by side into a more prosperous Global South.

Africa's transition to contemporary skills and technological trends must be able to ride on the shoulders of Chinese enterprises

that have gone ahead."

The President said such synergies will provide the bedrock upon which Africa and China can better understand each other and

forge concrete business partnerships that expand economic cooperation for mutual benefit.

