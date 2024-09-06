Tanzania/Ethiopia: Tanzania and Ethiopia in Stalemate, Libya Held by Rwanda in Qualifiers

Tanzania and Ethiopia kicked off their 2025 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign with a goalless draw in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

Both teams struggled to create clear-cut opportunities in the Group H qualifying match characterized by physical battles and cautious play.

The opening minutes were marked by a lack of attacking urgency from both sides. Tanzania managed a few attempts on goal, but Ethiopian goalkeeper Seid Habtamu Aregawi was largely untroubled.

Ethiopia, on the other hand, found space on the flanks but met stiff resistance from the Tanzanian defence.

The first half ended with neither side able to penetrate the opposition's defense, leaving the scoreline unchanged at 0-0.

Tanzania made a change at the break, bringing on Pascal Msindo, while Ethiopia introduced Binyam Fikre and Adis Giday.

The substitutions saw Tanzania dominate possession in the second half, applying pressure on the Ethiopian defence.

However, the Walyas remained resilient, frustrating the Taifa Stars' attempts to find a breakthrough.

As the match wore on, Tanzania's increased tempo nearly paid off, but their efforts lacked precision, and the match ended in a tense 0-0 draw.

In Tripoli, Libya and Rwanda also shared the spoils, drawing 1-1 in their Group D opener.

Sobhi Al-Dawi put Libya ahead in the 16th minute with a brilliant solo effort, but Rwanda's Innocent Ntshwe equalized early in the second half.

Despite both teams pushing for a winner, the match ended with each side taking a point.