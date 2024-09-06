Africa: Morocco Readies For TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Return After 36-Year Hiatus

As the qualifiers for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 start on Wednesday, the North African nation is gearing up to host the continent's premier football tournament for the second time in its history.

Morocco's previous hosting of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) dates back to 1988, a 36-year gap that has seen significant developments in the country's footballing infrastructure and global standing.

The 1988 tournament, won by Cameroon, featured just eight teams. In contrast, the 2025 edition will welcome 24 nations, reflecting the growth of African football and presenting a greater logistical challenge for the hosts.

But North African nation's recent experience in hosting major football events stands it in good stead, solidifying its reputation as a premier host for major football events.

The country successfully hosted the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN), an exclusive tournament for players active in their national leagues. The triumph in this tournament highlighted both their on-field prowess and their capacity to host major events.

It also staged the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, which saw record-breaking attendances and was widely praised for its organisation.

In February 2023, Morocco hosted the FIFA Club World Cup, further cementing its reputation as a reliable venue for international football competitions.

The tournament's success, coupled with Morocco's historic fourth-place finish at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, has fuelled football fever in the country.

Key cities tipped by many to host matches in 2025 include Casablanca, Rabat, Marrakech, and Tangier. The iconic Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, which hosted the 1988 final, is tipped my many to play a central role once again.

The state-of-the-art facilities, coupled with Morocco’s robust infrastructure, ensure that the tournament will be held to the highest standards.

Morocco's hosting of AFCON 2025 will further establish the country as a footballing powerhouse both on and off the pitch. The nation's successful bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, jointly with Spain and Portugal, further underlines these ambitions.

As the qualifiers approach, excitement is building not just for the tournament itself, but for what it represents: Morocco's return to the AFCON hosting stage.

With state-of-the-art stadiums, a football-mad population, and recent experience in hosting major tournaments, Morocco is poised to deliver an AFCON that could set new standards for the competition.

With teams like reigning champions Cote d’Ivoire, and African giants Egypt, Nigeria, and Senegal, Algeria in the mix, the competition promises to be fierce.

As 48 nations await their fate in the qualifying matches, the journey to Morocco 2025 is about to begin, promising another thrilling chapter in African football history.