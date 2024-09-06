South Africa: Cape Town Family Rescued After Kidnapping Ordeal, One Arrested

press release

A 34-year-old suspect believed to be a member of a syndicate that is responsible for yet another kidnapping in the Western Cape area has been arrested on Thursday, 05 September 2024.

This comes after a Cape Town family, which was kidnapped on 24 August 2024 and subsequently rescued on 25 August 2024 by a multi-disciplinary Anti-Kidnapping Task Team, consisting of the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Provincial Organised Crime, Hostage Negotiation Team and Crime Intelligence near Philippi East.

It is reported that the four (4) victims, all family members left Kuils River in a vehicle. They were on their way to Helderstroom Prison in Caledon, where the father works as a prison warden.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle they were driving was later found abandoned in Endlovini, Khayelitsha. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of R100 000.00 per person, totalling to R400 000-00 from the family's brother. They instructed him to pay R100 000-00 per person and not to involve the police.

The four (4) hostages were released in the early hours of 25 August 2024 around 04:30, near Philippi East. A police vehicle from Philippi East saw the hostages and gave them a lift to Kuils River police station.

The suspect will make his first appearance on Monday, 9 September 2024 at Paarl Magistrate Court. More arrest are imminent.