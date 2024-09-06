Tanzania Intensifies Monkeypox Prevention

DEPUTY Minister for Health, Dr Godwin Mollel has insisted that the government, through the Ministry of Health, is continuing to take all necessary measures to control and combat Mpox in Tanzania.

Dr Mollel said this during an emergency meeting of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Health Ministers, which was held virtually from Dodoma.

He was representing the Minister for Health, Ms Jenista Mhagama.

The deputy minister revealed that Tanzania has implemented several steps, including screening travellers at border points such as ports, land borders and airports to identify symptoms of the disease and take appropriate actions.

"We are continuing to provide training to various staff on Mpox identification, prevention and infection control. Public education on Mpox is ongoing to raise awareness and encourage communities to take precautions through leaflets, media outlets, places of worship, markets, and other public spaces," said Dr Mollel.

Additionally, he emphasised the importance of strengthening Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) initiatives, especially handwashing with soap and running water, to reduce the chances of contracting and spreading Mpox.

"Since this disease is transmitted through physical contact, the Ministry is urging the public to wash their hands frequently with running water and soap or use hand sanitizers. We have called upon public areas, households and various institutions, including schools, colleges, and healthcare facilities, to ensure there are handwashing stations with running water and soap to facilitate hand hygiene," he stressed.

Dr Mollel added that the government has already prepared and distributed various Mpox guidelines and documents, including the Strategic Plan for Mpox Preparedness.

"These guidelines are being utilised to improve readiness, which will be updated as the disease situation demands." Recently, Minister for Health, Jenista Mhagama, urged health experts across the country to intensify efforts in educating the public about Mpox, ensuring that citizens gain a comprehensive understanding of the disease.

"I spoke to some travellers, unfortunately, the majority did not know the symptoms of Mpox. Therefore, there is a need to speed up the dissemination of education to the public to raise awareness about the disease," she said.

"There should be posters and brochures that provide education on the disease, explaining the symptoms, how it spreads, and how to protect oneself so that every traveler entering and leaving the country has a broad understanding," she added.

Ms Mhagama stated that currently, Tanzania's borders are safe and no cases of Mpox have been detected. However, she urged the public to continue taking precautions against the disease.

"I urge all citizens to be vigilant. If anyone notices the symptoms of the disease in someone, they should report it to health experts, the nearest health service centre, or contact the Ministry of Health via the number 199 to ensure the country remains safe," she said.

The minister emphasised that it is the responsibility of every Tanzanian to take appropriate recommended preventive action to keep the country free from Mpox.

"Everyone must adhere to recommended measures, including visiting nearby health facilities when you feel any sign or symptoms of Mpox, such as rashes on body parts accompanied by swelling of the lymph nodes, fever, headache, muscle pain, joint pain and tiredness."