Kenya Power Reports Partial Nationwide Electricity Outage

Nairobi — Kenya Power has announced a partial nationwide power cut, impacting thousands of households and businesses.

The utility firm, however, says that areas in North Rif and Western have not been impacted.

"We are experiencing a power outage affecting several parts of the country, except sections of North Rift and Western regions," Kenya Power said in a statement.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and kindly ask for your patience as our engineers work swiftly to restore service."

This comes less than a week after Nairobi and other parts of Kenya experienced power cuts.

This is not the first time that Kenyans are being treated to a massive blackout after a similar cutout occurred in December last year.

The outage caused major disruptions in the manufacturing and aviation sectors as well as other areas of the economy due to shutdowns.