Tanzania: 39 New Officials Join IBA Ranks

DAR ES SALAAM — A COHORT of 39 participants from Tanzania, Kenya, Namibia and Uganda has been officially inducted into the IBA officiating family, following their successful completion of the International Boxing Association (IBA) 1-Star Referee and Judges course.

The week-long course, hosted by the Boxing Federation of Tanzania (BFT) at the Dar es Salaam Police Academy in early August, marks a significant milestone in their officiating careers.

The programme was overseen by Sadie Duffy, Chairperson of the IBA Referees and Judges Committee from Ireland and Godavarisingh Rajcoomar, Chairperson of the African Boxing Confederation (AFBC) Referees and Judges Committee.

Their expertise and guidance were pivotal in the training's success.

Lukelo Willilo, president of the BFT, expressed optimism about the impact of the course on Tanzanian boxing.

"This training not only equips our officials with new skills but also establishes a strong foundation for the sustainable development of boxing in Tanzania," Willilo stated.

He highlighted that the investment in referees and judges is crucial for enhancing Tanzania's international standing in the sport.

"By collaborating with the IBA, we ensure that our referees and judges are gaining valuable insights and skills that will open doors for them on the global stage.

We expect them to bring this expertise to international competitions, contributing to professional and accurate officiating," he noted.

The course is part of a broader initiative, with 22 IBA educational programmes conducted this year, including courses for referees, judges, coaches and technical officials.

Looking ahead, the next training events will include online 1-Star Coach es courses for Portugal and Brazil, a Champion's Night course for referees and judges and a session for current ITOs to become IBA Technical Delegates in Assisi from September 5-8.