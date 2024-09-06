Tanzania: Why Market Is Boon for Tanzania's Avocado Farmers

DODOMA — TANZANIA'S avocado farmers are poised for a significant economic boost as China has authorised local companies to export avocados directly to its market worth slightly over 150 million US dollars (about 408.7bn/-).

The Ministry of Agriculture has officially informed the Tanzania Horticultural Association (TAHA) that China has been accepting avocados produced in Tanzania since August 14, 2024.

Dr Jacqueline Mkindi, CEO of TAHA, mentioned that the effort to access the Chinese market began in 2018 when the association recognised its potential.

They wrote a letter to the Government the Ministry of Agriculture, urging them to use official and diplomatic channels to open up the market.

"We are grateful to the Ministry for their leadership and efforts.

Their proactive response and collaboration were crucial in this process.

Their commitment to helping us enter this market is commendable," said Dr Mkindi.

She also thanked the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) for their valuable participation, stating that it significantly contributed to the initiatives and helped the country achieve this milestone.

Agriculture Minister, Mr Hussein Bashe, informed TAHA members that the government was finalising the official procedures for China to open its market to Tanzanian-grown avocados.

China's increasing demand for avocados, driven by a health-conscious middle class, has made the fruit a popular choice in the country's imported fruit market.

Despite being the third-largest avocado producer in Africa, Tanzanian farmers have struggled to access export markets due to the lack of a sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement.

With a population of over 1.4 billion, China, currently the 10th largest avocado importer globally, is expected to become Tanzania's primary market for avocados.

This is a shift from traditional export markets in Europe and the Middle East.

During President Samia Suluhu Hassan's state visit to Beijing, Tanzania and China signed a protocol on sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) requirements, allowing Tanzanian avocados to enter China's vast market.

Dr Mkindi expressed her excitement, stating that China's decision would benefit local farmers and strengthen trade relations between the two nations.

She praised President Samia for her diplomatic efforts that led to the opening of the lucrative Chinese market after six years of TAHA's efforts.

According to Dr Mkindi, the President's initiative aligns with Tanzania's national strategy to increase horticultural export value to $2 billion annually by 2030, up from the current 420 million US dollars.

This could also create employment opportunities for youth and women along the value chain. Tanzania's avocado industry is expected to experience sub stantial growth between 2023 and 2033.

In 2023, avocado exports from Tanzania totaled 26,826.3 metric tonnes, generating revenue of approximately 73 million US Projections from the International Trade Centre (ITC) suggest that by 2033, production could reach 393,669 metric tonnes, with exports projected to reach 236,201.5 metric tonnes, potentially generating revenues of 449 million US dollars.

"This significant increase in production and exports will lead to a substantial boost in revenue and economic opportunities," Dr Mkindi explained.

Local farmers are likely to see increased incomes, enabling them to invest in advanced farming techniques and technologies to reduce post-harvest losses.