Rwanda: Rugby Africa Boss Impressed By Game's Growth in Rwanda

Herbert Mensah, the President of Rugby Africa, the continental governing body of rugby, says Rwanda has the potential to play a big role in the development and spreading of the game in Africa.

The Ghanaian sports administrator and businessman recently visited Kigali where he participated in the recently concluded Rugby Growth Conference Africa 2024.

In an interview with The New Times, Mensah admitted that rugby is not yet widespread in Africa, pointing out that many Africans know one sport - football-yet he emphasised the potential of rugby not only as a very inclusive sport but also one that is financially valuable.

"Rugby is the one sport that encapsulates everything. You can have somebody two metres tall and 160 kilos playing at the same time with somebody who is 1.65 metres and 70 kilos," he said.

"We would hope that Rwanda engages, accepts this philosophy, and makes it with the Rwanda Rugby Union here in a way that can develop the sport and provide opportunities for everybody," he added.

He pointed out that Rwandan leadership, which values sports and invests in it, makes the country special in terms of sports development and the benefits that come with it.

"Rwanda really says, what is the pathway to greatness? And I think that is where Rwanda is different from elsewhere, and it's important that we take Rwanda rugby along the same philosophy that your extraordinary president has imbued within Rwanda," he said referring to Rwanda's efforts in basketball and cycling.

There is potential in Rwanda

In 2023, the Springboks of South Africa beat New Zealand 12-11 to win their record fourth Rugby World Cup title at Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

The are one of few African countries-like Uganda and Zimbabwe-that can compete against world's best rugby nations.

One may agree that Rwanda is miles away from reaching their level. However, Mensah pointed out that rugby can be grown in Rwanda as well, learning from the path of such great continental rugby powerhouses.

"I think the recipe and the timing is right now that the critical marriage that makes sports great is the first government, it's the federation, and the people," he noted.

He pointed out that Rwanda is continuing to stand out in sports investment giving examples of the new multi-purpose stadium.